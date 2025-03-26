2024/25 Premier League Team of the Season So Far: Salah, Isak, Guimaraes
The Premier League season is winding down as we approach matchweek 38. Liverpool remain the favorites to lift the Premier League trophy as Arsenal hold onto any semblance of hope the leaders falter. Elsewhere, the race for European qualification is one of the most competitive in years.
Nottingham Forest, one of the best stories of the season, are poised to finish in a Champions League spot while Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham, Aston Villa and Bournemouth fight it out for fourth position. From Chelsea down to Bournemouth in 10th, just five points separate those seven sides.
This campaign's team of the season could be just as contested as the top four race. The biggest stars in the league face competition from rivals both old and new.
Who makes it into the Premier League team of the season so far with nine games to go?
Check out our XI from December to compare the last three months.
2024/25 Premier League Team of the Season So Far (4-4-2)
GK: Matz Selz (Nottingham Forest)—Where would Forest be this season if not for Matz Sels? After years of changing goalkeepers in the league, Selz is a major part in Forest's push for the Champions League. He currently leads the race for the Golden Glove (12), but faces competition from reigning holder David Raya. Only Mark Flekken and Aaron Ramsdale have saved more shots than Selz this season.
RB: Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest)—The second Forest player in the team. Aina has reached another level this season garnering attraction from clubs across England. According to Opta, he's won possession 156 times most of any Forest player and most of any defender in the league.
CB: Gabriel (Arsenal)—Arsenal have the best defensive record in the league this season. Gabriel makes the squad not just for his defensive acumen, but also his dominance on set pieces in both boxes. Arsenal have conceded the fewest goals in the league (24), faced the lowest xG of all teams (24.94) and opposing teams convert just 8.51% of opportunities. They've also faced the fewest shots on target and the second least overall shots, one behind Liverpool's 281.
CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)—The best defender in the world is of course part of the Premier League team of the season so far. The captain, the rock at the back, he's returned to his best this season as Liverpool push for the trophy. Not to mention, he leads all players with the most passes in the league.
LB: Antonee Robinson (Fulham)—The Fulham and USMNT player rounds out the back line. Robinson leads all defenders in the league in assists with 10. The only player to provide more assists than him at this point? Mohamed Salah. He's also tied for the most interceptions in the league, per Opta, with the next inclusion in the team.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)—Arguably the most improved player in the league this season, easily the most improved Liverpool player. Gravenberch has come into his own under Arne Slot playing alongside Alexis Mac Allister in a double pivot. Gravenberch is equal with Robinson in interceptions (50), winning possession 152 times as well with a 56.13% ground duel win rate (119/212). Most importantly, he's appeared in all 29 games so far this season. Reliability and availability have been Gravenberch's two biggest traits.
CM: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)—No player has won more ground duels this season than Newcastle United's Guimaraes. He's won 174 of his 328 ground duels with only Mohammed Kudus involved in more (338). But, his winning percentage of 53.05% is nine points better than Kudus.
RM: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)—Losing the Carabao Cup final and early elimination from the FA Cup and Champions League might affect Salah's Ballon d'Or case, but there's no team of the season without Salah. The best player in the league by far, chasing Thierry Henry's assist record and another golden boot, Salah should be the favorite for Player of the Year honors.
LM: Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth)—Kluivert is Bournemouth's leading scorer this season as Andoni Iraola pushes for European qualification. The Dutchman is having the best season of his career so far at just 25-years-old.
ST: Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)—There's no doubt Alexander Isak has been one of the best strikers in the world this season. He's scored the third-most goals in the league (19) so far this season and is poised to smash his mark of 21 last season.
ST: Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)—The final player in the team is the third Forest player. Chris Wood's resurgence at Forest this season has been a major factor in Nuno Espirito Santo's success. The New Zealand striker has 18 goals and three assists. Wood was awarded his first Premier League Player of the Month award back in October.