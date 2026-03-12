2025–26 Champions League Quarterfinals: Dates, Format, Teams

The Champions League delivered its trademark chaos during the first leg of this season’s last 16 ties.

There were 32 goals across Tuesday and Wednesday’s eight fixtures and some remarkable storylines emerged. Goalkeeper howlers plagued Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, Federico Valverde’s stunning hat-trick etched itself into Real Madrid folklore and the Bodø/Glimt machine keeps quietly chugging along.

While a number of ties already appear beyond repair for the losing sides—there are five different teams needing to overturn deficits of three or more—there remains plenty to play for in a competition that is renowned for its miracles.

A precious place in the quarterfinals is up for grabs as European giants and underdogs alike scramble to continue their continental adventures.

2025–26 Champions League Quarterfinals: Dates

The Champions League quarterfinals are fast approaching. | Juanma/UEFA/Getty Images

There will be a sizeable gap between the Champions League last 16 and the quarterfinals. The March international break will have come and gone by the time the last eight matchups are staged, with both legs taking place in the first half of April.

Here’s when the next round of the competition will take place:

First Leg: Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8

Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8 Second Leg: Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15

2025–26 Champions League Quarterfinals: Format

The Champions League trophy is up for grabs. | Kristian Skeie/UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Despite recent format alterations in the Champions League, the knockout phase beyond the playoff round has barely changed.

The quarterfinals will take place across two legs—one played at home and the other away—and the club with the highest aggregate score across those matches will progress to the semifinals. Should the tie finish level after 180 minutes of action, then extra time and penalties decide the contest following the abolition of the away goals rule.

The teams that finished in the top four of the league phase will have home advantage for the second leg should they progress, as will their last 16 opponents should they triumph.

2025–26 Champions League Quarterfinals: Teams

Bayern have a five-goal lead ahead of their last 16 second leg. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Only eight teams will remain come the quarterfinal stage but their identity will only be confirmed after the conclusion of the upcoming last 16 second legs.

With no round of 16 ties officially decided yet, here are all those who can appear in the quarterfinals:

Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea

Galatasaray or Liverpool

Real Madrid or Manchester City

Atalanta or Bayern Munich

Newcastle United or Barcelona

Atlético Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur

Bodø/Glimt or Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal

Things are looking very good indeed for Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Bodø/Glimt and PSG, all of whom boast three-goal advantages before away trips in their second legs. Bayern’s five-goal lead over Atalanta certainly won’t be overturned.

Liverpool’s defeat at Galatasaray puts them in jeopardy on their return to Anfield, while stalemates for Arsenal and Barcelona mean victories are required on home soil to reach the last eight.

