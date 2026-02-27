2025–26 Champions League Round of 16: Full List of Matches

Teams across Europe are eagerly awaiting the call of their name in Friday’s Champions League round of 16 draw.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were among the last teams to book their place in Friday’s draw after being forced to fight through the playoffs, with the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich among the toughest draws out there.

Champions League Round of 16 Fixtures in Full

Teams Left in the Draw

Seeded Teams

Arsenal

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona

Chelsea

Sporting CP

Manchester City

Unseeded Teams

Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Newcastle United

Atlético Madrid

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray

Bodø/Glimt

When Is the Champions League Round of 16?

Fans don’t have to wait long for the action to get underway, with the round of 16 due to begin across Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11. Unseeded teams will host the first legs on those days.

As a reward for sealing automatic qualification, the seeded teams in each tie will get home advantage in the return legs on Tuesday, March. 17 and Wednesday, March. 18.

