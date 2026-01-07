2025–26 Copa del Rey Round of 16: Barcelona, Real Madrid Learn Opponents
Barcelona and Real Madrid have been paired with Racing Santander and Albacete respectively, two teams at opposite ends of the second tier in Spain.
While Racing find themselves at the summit of the Segunda with promotion to La Liga a very real possibility, Albacete are battling the drop. Despite their contrasting standings, both are given the luxury of hosting these cup ties as they find themselves in a lower tier of the footballing pyramid compared to their opponents.
Real Madrid and Barcelona battled it out in last year’s Copa del Rey final. One of the most exhilarating contests of the 2024–25 campaign was eventually won by Hansi Flick’s league champions. Pedri gave the Catalans a first-half lead before goals from Madrid’s French contingent of Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni hauled the capital club back in front.
Ferran Torres forced extra time with an 84th-minute equalizer before Jules Koundé won the game four minutes before a potential penalty shootout. The contest ended in a furious farce with Antonio Rüdiger leading protestations against the referee by tossing his ice pack onto the pitch.
There was no outrage from Atlético Madrid this week after being drawn against second-tier Deportivo La Coruña while fellow Spanish Super Cup competitors Athletic Club have been paired with Cultural Leonesa.
When Is the Copa del Rey Round of 16?
There is not a great deal of anticipation involved in the Copa del Rey draws. Fans just have to wait until next week for the round of 16 to get underway. The exact dates and kickoff times of the ties have not yet been announced, but they will be played between Tuesday, Jan. 13—Thursday, Jan. 15.
Both Barcelona and Real Madrid will have already been in cup action the week before. The pair have Spanish Super Cup semifinals against Athletic Club and Atlético Madrid to navigate before a potential final against one another this weekend.
Copa del Rey Round of 16 Draw in Full
- Deportivo La Coruña vs. Atlético Madrid
- Racing Santander vs. Barcelona
- Cultural Leonesa vs. Athletic Club
- Albacete vs. Real Madrid
- Burgos vs. Valencia
- Real Betis vs. Elche
- Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna
- Alavés vs. Rayo Vallecano