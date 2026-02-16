2025–26 FA Cup Fifth Round Draw: Wrexham Land Premier League Giants, Arsenal Out to Avoid Upset

Arsenal travel to League One side Mansfield Town while Wrexham host Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.

This is where the competition really starts to heat up. Clubs are only two wins away from a trip to Wembley and the pack of contenders is rapidly thinning out.

While the likes of Manchester United and defending champions Crystal Palace are forced to watch on from the outside, Nigel Clough’s third-tier upstarts Mansfield are set for an intriguing clash with the Premier League leaders. Having come from behind away from home to beat top-flight opposition (technically) in the form of Burnley in the fourth round, the Stags have plenty of reason for optimism when they host Arsenal at Field Mill.

Despite their illustrious domestic history, this is only the third time in the past 11 seasons that Liverpool have made it as far as the FA Cup fifth round. According to Mohamed Salah, their aspirations in the competition lie squarely on the broad shoulders of Dominik Szoboszlai, yet if the Hungarian dynamo maintains his blistering momentum, Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers will be wary of coming up against them next month.

Manchester City were not quite so rampant against Salford City but will be confident of finding a way past Newcastle United after defeating the Magpies in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea came through their trip to Hull City largely unscathed—aside from Liam Delap’s reputation—and travel to Championship promotion hopefuls Wrexham in arguably the tie of the round.

2025–26 FA Cup Fifth Round Draw in Full

Fulham vs. Southampton

Port Vale or Bristol City vs. Sunderland

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Leeds United vs. Norwich City

Mansfield Town vs. Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

Wrexham vs. Chelsea

West Ham United vs. Macclesfield Town or Brentford

Ball Numbers for FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

1. Liverpool

2. Fulham

3. Sunderland

4. Southampton

5. Wrexham

6. Arsenal

7. Chelsea

8. West Ham United

9. Mansfield Town

10. Norwich City

11. Port Vale or Bristol City

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers

13. Newcastle United

14. Manchester City

15. Macclesfield or Brentford

16. Leeds United

2025–26 FA Cup Round Dates

The fifth round will get underway on the first weekend of March, a matter of days before the first leg of Champions League round of 16 ties get underway.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City will face the task of balancing domestic and European ambitions, while Newcastle United could also share that burden if they could through their two-legged knockout playoff with Qarabağ.

Round Weekend of (Saturday) First Round Proper Nov. 1, 2025 Second Round Proper Dec. 6, 2025 Third Round Proper Jan. 10, 2026 Fourth Round Proper Feb. 14, 2026 Fifth Round Proper March 7, 2026 Quarterfinals April 4, 2026 Semifinals April 25, 2026 Final May 16, 2026

