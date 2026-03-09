2025–26 FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw: Blockbuster Premier League Clash Headlines the Round

Manchester City’s clash at home to Liverpool headlines this year’s batch of FA Cup quarterfinals.

There was always likely to be one blockbuster tie given the proliferation of high profile Premier League clubs left in the hat. City and Liverpool drew the short straw by facing each other. If it is anything like as exciting as the closing stages of their recent top-flight clash, everyone is in for a treat.

Chelsea once again evaded their divisional rivals and are set to host Port Vale. The League One relegation battlers pulled off the shock of the fifth round by defeating a dozy Sunderland side, even if it came at the frustration of manager Jon Brady. “It’s a bit of a pain in the bum, to be honest!” he admitted after steering the third-tier outfit to their first FA Cup quarterfinal in 72 years. “It’s a privilege, but it’s tough as well.”

The last time Arsenal made it to the FA Cup quarterfinals they won the whole thing. The Gunners will hope to replicate that success after being paired with Championship outfit Southampton. Mikel Arteta is yet to collect another piece of silverware across the subsequent six years but is eyeing up all four available trophies this season.

A busy couple of weeks beckon for the Gunners. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Manchester City are going for a quadruple of their own and appear to be hitting form at just the right time. While the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have thus far avoided Premier League opposition, City came from behind to earn a 3–1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday. They will have to do it the hard way again with a visit from Liverpool.

The Reds had to get past Wolverhampton Wanderers to make it into the quarterfinal draw. The clash with the Premier League’s basement dwellers was given an extra edge by the Reds’ defeat to the same opposition at the same stadium just three night earlier. There will be more revenge in the air next month after the dramatic nature of their league defeat to City.

Leeds United have been collectively upbeat about the prospect of reaching the competition’s final eight for the first time since 2003. A tie against the winner of West Ham United vs. Brentford on Monday night could bolster that goodwill even further.

2025–26 FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw in Full

The FA Cup holders have already exited the 2025–26 iteration. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Port Vale

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

West Ham United or Brentford vs. Leeds United

Ball Numbers for FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw

1. Southampton

2. Port Vale

3. Manchester City

4. Leeds United

5. Arsenal

6. Liverpool

7. Chelsea

8. West Ham United or Brentford

2025–26 FA Cup Round Dates

The quarterfinals get underway on the first weekend of April, lining up with Easter. This also happens to fall a few days before the first legs of the Champions League quarterfinals, which four of the FA Cup participants may still be contesting.

Arsenal are heavy favorites to get past this hollowed-out iteration of Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 while Liverpool will likely fancy their chances against Galatasaray—even if they are without their first-choice goalkeeper.

Manchester City and Chelsea, however, have daunting European clashes to get through before their attention can switch to the FA Cup. While City renew rivalries with Real Madrid, the Blues have been pitted against defending continental champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Round Weekend of (Saturday) First Round Proper Nov. 1, 2025 Second Round Proper Dec. 6, 2025 Third Round Proper Jan. 10, 2026 Fourth Round Proper Feb. 14, 2026 Fifth Round Proper March 7, 2026 Quarterfinals April 4, 2026 Semifinals April 25, 2026 Final May 16, 2026

