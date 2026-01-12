2025–26 FA Cup: When Is the Fourth Round Draw?
The weekend’s action served as a reminder that the “magic” will never dissipate from the FA Cup.
After a third round of historic giant-killings and Premier League-on-Premier League crime, 32 teams remain in English football’s premier cup competition. Those who progressed are now eagerly awaiting their fourth-round fate.
While holders Crystal Palace succumbed to one of the all-time great cup upsets at Macclesfield of the National League North, and Nottingham Forest were beaten on penalties by Hollywood’s AFC Wrexham, the majority of top-flighters advanced to the next phase without much fuss, including Manchester City, who put 10 past poor old Exeter City.
Thus, there’s a healthy balance of dreamers, believers and the expected in the hat for the fourth round draw, which takes place before the third round’s conclusion.
When Is the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?
The draw will take place before the penultimate third round fixture between Liverpool and Barnsley, who famously beat the Reds and Chelsea on their way to the semifinals in 2007–08, on Monday, Jan. 12.
Liverpool’s tie was slated to be the last of the round, but the postponement of Salford City’s clash with Swindon Town on Saturday means that game will now take place on Tuesday, 24 hours after the draw.
What Time Is the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?
TNT Sports’ pre-match coverage of the game at Anfield begins at 6.30 p.m. GMT (1.30 p.m. ET, 10.30 a.m. PT), and the FA states that the fourth round draw will get underway at approximately five minutes later.
Commentary team Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist are hosting, but it’ll be pundits Joe Cole and Steven Gerrard drawing the teams from the hat.
Ball Numbers for FA Cup Fourth Round Draw
1. Wolverhampton Wanderers
2. Southampton
3. Aston Villa
4. Port Vale
5. Wigan Athletic
6. Ipswich Town
7. Wrexham
8. Chelsea
9. Manchester City
10. West Ham United
11. Brentford
12. Fulham
13. Sunderland
14. Liverpool or Barnsley
15. Burnley
16. Norwich City
17. Arsenal
18. Leeds United
19. West Bromwich Albion
20. Salford City or Swindon Town
21. Burton Albion
22. Grimsby Town
23. Hull City
24. Newcastle United
25. Oxford United
26. Leicester City
27. Birmingham City
28. Bristol City
29. Stoke City
30. Macclesfield
31. Brighton & Hove Albion
32. Mansfield Town
FA Cup 2025–26 Round Dates
Round
Weekend of (Saturday)
First Round Proper
Nov. 1, 2025
Second Round Proper
Dec. 6, 2025
Third Round Proper
Jan. 10, 2026
Fourth Round Proper
Feb. 14, 2026
Fifth Round Proper
March 7, 2026
Quarterfinals
April 4, 2026
Semifinals
April 25, 2026
Final
May 16, 2026