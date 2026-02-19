2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 27

The passing of the first double gameweek of the season means normality resumes for Fantasy Premier League managers.

Arsenal’s double-header with Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, both of which ended in frustrating draws for the table-toppers, forced some tactical tweaks, but attention now turns to a regular round of action.

There are some significant fixtures across the division this weekend, especially in the race for Premier League glory, with plenty of points on the line across three days of drama.

Here are the best FPL picks for Gameweek 27.

Goalkeepers

Viable options are few and far between in net this gameweek. Tough fixtures for Arsenal and Manchester City will force managers to look elsewhere if making a goalkeeper transfer.

Casting an eye to Chelsea’s Robert Sánchez (£4.9m) could be a sensible decision, therefore, with the Spaniard facing goal-shy strugglers Burnley (H). The Blues face a remarkably tough run after the visit of the Clarets, but Sánchez remains a strong one-week punt.

After back-to-back clashes with Arsenal and Liverpool, Sunderland’s Robin Roefs (£4.9m) is back in the conversation against Fulham (H). The third-highest scorer in his position, he follows up the Cottagers’ visit with games against Bournemouth (A), Leeds United (A) and Brighton & Hove Albion (H).

Brentford’s Caoimhín Kelleher (£4.6m) is the standout option at a lower price point, with the Bees having proven largely resilient under Keith Andrews. A fine penalty saver and general shot stopper, the Irishman battles Brighton (H) this weekend and doesn’t face any fixture with a difficulty rating higher than three until Gameweek 34.

Defenders

As mentioned, Chelsea defensive assets are not good long-term picks given their upcoming fixture swing, but Trevoh Chalobah (£5.8m) is an excellent candidate for a sizeable haul in GW27. At a much cheaper price, Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) is an enticing option for the Burnley battle, while risk-takers can opt for Reece James (£5.6m) despite his lack of guaranteed minutes.

While not a straightforward fixture for Man City, who face up against Newcastle United (H) on Saturday, the return of Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) to midfield makes him an interesting option. He scored against Fulham last week and clinched a clean sheet to yield 13 points.

Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) delivered a massive 17-point haul against Sunderland last week and Liverpool’s upcoming run of fixtures makes him a strong option given his attacking threat and defensive contribution potential. While the Reds’ can’t be fully trusted to claim clean sheets, they have Nottingham Forest (A) this weekend, after which they take on West Ham United (H) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (A).

Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) and Omar Alderete (£4.1m) are strong enablers at cheap prices for Sunderland, while Gabriel (£7.1m) remains an essential pick for Arsenal despite his midweek error and upcoming clash with Tottenham Hotspur (A).

Midfielders

Newcastle will be fatigued following their Wednesday night trip to Azerbaijan and Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m) can take full advantage. A guaranteed starter for the Cityzens, he’s managed four goal contributions in his last six games against the Magpies.

Manchester United face a tricky battle with Everton (A) on Monday night but Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) are both still stellar options for managers. The former is more central to United’s general play, while the latter is a likelier goal threat.

Liverpool’s promising run of matches re-opens the door to Florian Wirtz (£8.4m). Despite stinging managers early in the season, the German has found form and now produced four double-digit hauls since Christmas.

Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) is such a consistent provider for Aston Villa, who will fancy their chances of finding the net at least once against Leeds (H). The Englishman is a nailed-on starter every single game as Unai Emery’s favourite player.

While his minutes are still being managed, Cole Palmer (£10.6m) deserves attention. 32 points across the last two matches is a staggering tally, although it’s worth noting three of his four goals have come from the penalty spot.

Forwards

João Pedro (£7.7m) has been completely unplayable under Liam Rosenior and has benefitted from Chelsea’s favourable run. He’s managed 48 points across his last five matches and looks primed to demolish Burnley’s leaky defence.

Having built a formidable partnership with Wirtz, Liverpool star Hugo Ekitiké (£8.9m) is well worth picking up in the coming weeks. He has explosive potential, as evidenced by his 13-point haul in Gameweek 24.

Despite being an injury doubt, Erling Haaland (£14.9m) remains an essential long-term pick, especially after two goals and an assist in his last two outings.

Igor Thiago (£7.0m) has been a consistent source of points this season and Brentford’s upcoming clash with Brighton offers another potential helping.

Those eager to take a punt could jump on the Jørgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m]. He scored twice for Crystal Palace in the shock defeat to Burnley and faces former club Wolves (H) this weekend as he seeks to build on a well-taken brace.

When Is the FPL Gameweek 27 Deadline?

With no Friday night football or early Saturday kick-off, the FPL GW27 deadline arrives at 1:30 p.m. GMT (8.30 a.m. ET, 5.30 a.m. PT) on Saturday, Feb. 21.

