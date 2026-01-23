2025–26 FPL: Rice, Gabriel, Cherki, Thiago Among Best Players for Gameweek 23

After another hectic midweek on the continent, attention returns to the Premier League for Gameweek 23.

Fantasy Premier League managers have been enjoying the return to a more orthodox schedule after the chaos of the festive period, allowing proper preparation time for those pivotal transfers.

Now past the midpoint of the season, it’s abundantly clear which players are worth their weight in FPL, but there remain some interesting differentials capable of propelling managers up their mini-leagues.

Let’s take a closer look at the best FPL additions for GW23.

Best FPL Goalkeepers for Gameweek 23: Roefs, Kelleher Offer Hope

Caoimhín Kelleher is a cheap option for the weekend. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

For managers opting for a rotational goalkeeper strategy that involves two cheaper options, GW23 could be promising. Robin Roefs (£5.0m) of Sunderland, the game’s second highest-scoring stopper, faces the unpredictable and goal-shy West Ham United (A), while Brentford’s Caomhín Kelleher (£4.6m) battles Nottingham Forest (H), who will be fatigued from their midweek defeat to Braga.

There is the potential for a clean sheet in Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion but picking the stopper most likely to earn a shutout is tough. Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) offers slightly better value than Bernd Leno (£4.9m).

David Raya (£5.9m) is an easy set-and-forget goalkeeper despite an awkward clash with Manchester United (H) and Arsenal’s defence continue to be the strongest in the division by some distance.

FPL Goalkeepers With the Most Points 🔥

1️⃣ Pickford (Everton—100 points)

(Everton—100 points) 2️⃣ Roefs (Sunderland—97 points)

(Sunderland—97 points) 3️⃣ Raya (Arsenal—92 points)

(Arsenal—92 points) 4️⃣ Sánchez (Chelsea—85 points)

(Chelsea—85 points) 5️⃣ Kelleher (Brentford—85 points)

Best FPL Defenders for Gameweek 23: Saliba, Timber Solid Options

Arsenal’s defence are too strong to ignore. | David Price/Arsenal FC/etty Images

Picking up on the Arsenal defensive theme, Gabriel (£6.9m) is simply a must-own. The Brazilian has managed 38 points across the past four gameweeks and is an essential pick in the backline, complemented well by Jurriën Timber (£6.3m) and William Saliba (£6.0m) for those wanting to double-up on the Gunners.

Chelsea are embarking on a favourable run of fixtures, beginning with Crystal Palace (A). The Eagles are struggling for goals, have just lost Marc Guéhi and are floundering under the spiky Oliver Glasner, making Trevoh Chalobah (£5.6m) a strong short and long-term pick.

James Tarkowski (£5.7m) has managed three clean sheets in his last five league games and is a defensive contribution machine. He could deliver a decent points haul against Leeds United (H) on Monday night, although the Whites are in good form.

For cheaper options in the defence, look no further than Sunderland duo Omar Alderete (£4.1m) and Nordi Mukiele (£4.4m), both of whom have strong clean sheet potential away at London Stadium. An encouraging win in the Champions League should boost Tottenham Hotspur morale and makes Micky van de Ven (£4.6m) more appealing against Burnley (A).

FPL Defenders With the Most Points 🔥

1️⃣ Gabriel (Arsenal—120 points)

(Arsenal—120 points) 2️⃣ Chalobah (Chelsea—110 points)

(Chelsea—110 points) 3️⃣ Timber (Arsenal—109 points)

(Arsenal—109 points) 4️⃣ Tarkowski (Everton—105 points)

(Everton—105 points) 5️⃣ Guéhi (Manchester City—105 points)

Best FPL Midfielders for Gameweek 23: Wilson Value, Wirtz Potential

Rayan Cherki has a strong fixture to thrive in. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City, on paper at least, have the easiest fixture of the weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), but their recent form raises concerns after back-to-back defeats to Man Utd and Bodø/Glimt. Rayan Cherki (£6.7m) is a cost-effective route into their attack for the game and has scored two in his last three matches in all competitions. Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) is a riskier pick.

A rare clean sheet in the Manchester derby has not solved Man Utd’s defensive issues and Arsenal could punish uncertainty in their backline on Sunday. Declan Rice (£7.4m) offers managers the best value with both defensive and goal contributions and he’s currently the highest-scoring midfielder.

Cole Palmer (£10.4m) should be fit for Chelsea’s trip to Selhurst Park and could explode into life against the Eagles, but Enzo Fernández (£6.6m) is the smarter pick for a fraction of the price. The game against Palace is followed by meetings with West Ham (H), Wolves (A), Leeds (H) and Burnley (H).

Harry Wilson (£5.9m) remains insane value for money ahead of his home clash with Brighton, while Liverpool star Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) could be an interesting pick against struggling Bournemouth (A) having managed a goal or assist in four of his last six league games.

While not a great entry point away at Arsenal, Bruno Fernandes (£9.2m) could soon become essential and the Man Utd skipper is pretty fixture-proof.

FPL Midfielders With the Most Points 🔥

1️⃣ Rice (Arsenal - 125 points)

(Arsenal - 125 points) 2️⃣ Semenyo (Manchester City—122 points)

(Manchester City—122 points) 3️⃣ Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle—120 points)

(Newcastle—120 points) 4️⃣ Fernandes (Manchester United—116 points)

(Manchester United—116 points) 5️⃣ Wilson (Fulham—104 points)

Best FPL Forwards for Gameweek 23: Consider Ekitike, Calvert-Lewin

Hugo Ekitiké could punish a leaky Bournemouth defence. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

The majority of managers already own Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and there should still be no temptation to sell the Norwegian despite a disappointing start to 2026—especially with a home tie against Wolves coming up.

Hugo Ekitiké (£8.9m) isn’t a particularly inspiring long-term hold but he could deliver this weekend at the Vitality Stadium. He produced another lively display against Marseille midweek despite failing to score (well, an onside goal at least) and is always at the heart of things for the Reds.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago (£7.2m) will be licking his lips ahead of the visit of Forest to the Gtech Community Stadium, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) will hope his impressive form continues against former club Everton on Monday.

Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) is now a nailed-on starter following Semenyo’s Bournemouth exit and injuries elsewhere. He’s the perfect budget pick and could hurt a Liverpool defence always susceptible to implosions.

FPL Forwards With the Most Points 🔥

1️⃣ Haaland (Manchester City—165 points)

(Manchester City—165 points) 2️⃣ Thiago (Brentford—122 points)

(Brentford—122 points) 3️⃣ Bowen (West Ham United—93 points)

(West Ham United—93 points) 4️⃣ João Pedro (Chelsea—92 points)

(Chelsea—92 points) 5️⃣ Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United—91 points)

When Is the FPL Gameweek 23 Deadline?

With no Friday night football to worry about, the GW23 FPL deadline arrives at 11:00 on Saturday, Jan. 24.

All changes must be made prior to the deadline to come into effect for GW23.

