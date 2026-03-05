2025–26 Premier League Card Tracker: Players Suspended, Close to Ban

During an era in which officiating is stricter and VAR is on hand to ensure no stone is left unturned, it’s never been harder to avoid retribution in the Premier League.

Long gone are the days of unpunished lunges and off-the-ball conflicts, with a sea of cameras now focussed on every blade of grass. Yellow and red cards have never been more prolific.

With more regular refereeing interventions comes more suspensions, whether through a direct dismissal or an accumulation of bookings across the campaign.

Here is the latest suspension news and Premier League yellow card tracker.

Currently Suspended Players

Cristian Romero picked up his second Premier League red of the season at Old Trafford. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Cristian Romero is one of those most frequently punished by Premier League officials. The aggressive Argentine has picked up eight yellow cards in the competition this term and was handed his second red in Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat at Manchester United. As a result of his nasty lunge on Casemiro, he was suspended for four matches. (Return Date: March 15, 2026)

Newcastle’s Jacob Ramsey, sent off against Manchester United on Wednesday March 4, is eligible to play in the club’s next Premier League game as his ban will instead be served in the FA Cup fifth round.

Players Close to Receiving Ban

Moisés Caicedo needs to watch out. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Now we have passed the halfway point of the season, players who receive 10 Premier League yellow cards up to and including Gameweek 32 of the campaign will serve a two-match suspension. No players have hit the threshold yet, but there are some treading dangerous ground.

Four players are currently holding nine yellow cards in the Premier League, three of whom play for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Midfield duo João Gomes and André are joined by centre back Yerson Mosquera on the precipice, alongside Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk.

Tough-tackler Moisés Caicedo is walking a tightrope over the coming weeks—he’s on eight yellow cards, as are Kyle Walker, Álex Jiménez, Marcos Senesi, Enzo Fernández, Bernardo Silva, Joelinton and the aforementioned Romero.

9 yellow cards (1 away from two-match ban)

Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

André (Wolves)

João Gomes (Wolves)

Yerson Mosquera (Wolves)

8 yellow cards (2 away from two-match ban)

Álex Jiménez (Bournemouth)

Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth)

Kyle Walker (Burnley)

Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea)

Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)

Tim Iroegbunam (Everton)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Joelinton (Newcastle United)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

7 yellow cards (3 away from two-match ban)

Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

David Brooks (Bournemouth)

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

Vitaly Janelt (Brentford)

Yehor Yarmoliuk (Brentford)

Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton)

Diego Gómez (Brighton)

James Garner (Everton)

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds)

Trai Hume (Sunderland)

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham)

