2025–26 Premier League VAR Justice Table: Man Utd, Chelsea at Opposite Ends

The Premier League is in its sixth season of using video assistant referee technology and yet weekly discussions over high-profile errors persist.

Controversies and conspiracy theories remain as officials continue to come under fire for their decision-making and use of technology. Referees are already fighting a losing battle and while VAR has aided them, it’s been unable to dramatically alter the discourse.

Mistakes continue to be made and the 2025–26 campaign is no exception. As per the Premier League’s Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel, via BBC Sport, things have actually gotten slightly worse, with more VAR errors by the midpoint of the current campaign than there were last term.

But which teams have been most impacted by VAR mistakes—for good and bad? Let’s take a closer look.

How Many VAR Errors Have There Been This Season?

VAR still comes under scrutiny. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

According to the KMI panel, there were just 13 official VAR errors in the Premier League this season after 19 matches in the competition. That’s three more than at the same point last term, but significantly fewer than in 2022–23 (23) and 2023–24 (20).

The KMI panel consists of three former players and coaches alongside one representative from the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials. They analyse incidents in accordance with the letter of the law, hence why they are stricter in their opinion than many supporters would be.

The panel assess both the referee’s decision and VAR reaction, but with the latter only required to intervene following “clear and obvious” mistakes, there are instances in which they have ruled that a referee has made an error but it still doesn’t meet the threshold for VAR intervention.

The 13 mistakes stem from VAR either incorrectly overturning a refereeing decision or failing to remedy an on-field officiating mistake.

Which Teams Have Been Most Affected by VAR Errors?

Chelsea have been fortunate. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Chelsea have been the beneficiaries of VAR errors this season. They have been fortunate with three officiating mistakes going in their favour, as per the KMI panel, with Josh King’s incorrectly disallowed goal in the 2–0 win over Fulham back in August the first error in their favour. The match was goalless at the time.

Malo Gusto was at the heart of the two other errors, escaping punishment for a high boot on Yankuba Minteh in the penalty area in the 3–1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and then avoiding conceding another spot kick in the 2–2 draw with Bournemouth for handball. The KMI panel believe VAR should have intervened in both incidents.

Newcastle United have benefitted from two errors themselves, including a foul on Phil Foden in the penalty box during the 2–1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League back in November, which still continued to rankle Pep Guardiola two months later. Dan Burn also should have conceded a spot kick in the 3–1 defeat at Brentford.

The only other team to profit from multiple VAR errors is Bournemouth, both instances involving Marcos Senesi escaping a red card, but the Cherries have also seen two mistakes go against them. One is the aforementioned Gusto non-penalty and the other was when Max Kilman escaped a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity in the 2–2 draw with West Ham United.

2025–26 Premier League VAR Error Table

VAR has played an inflated part in the Premier League this season. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Team VAR Errors For VAR Errors Against Overall Chelsea 3 0 +3 Newcastle 2 0 +2 Arsenal 1 0 +1 Tottenham 1 0 +1 West Ham 1 0 +1 Bournemouth 2 2 0 Everton 1 1 0 Wolves 1 1 0 Aston Villa 0 0 0 Burnley 0 0 0 Leeds 0 0 0 Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 Sunderland 0 0 0 Brentford 1 2 -1 Brighton 0 1 -1 Crystal Palace 0 1 -1 Fulham 0 1 -1 Liverpool 0 1 -1 Man City 0 1 -1 Man Utd 0 2 -2

If the Premier League title is decided by a few points, Arsenal can be grateful for their fortune in victory over Everton. William Saliba inexplicably avoided conceding a penalty for his kick on Thierno Barry in a fixture the Gunners won just 1–0.

Liverpool and Manchester City have both been wronged by VAR this season. Senesi should have been sent off in the defending champions’ opening day 4–2 win over Bournemouth for handball and Foden should have been given a penalty, as mentioned, in the defeat at St. James’ Park.

However, it’s their rivals Manchester United who have been most negatively impacted by VAR mistakes. During their 3–1 defeat to Brentford and with only a goal separating the sides, United were furious to see Nathan Collins avoid a red card for pulling down Bryan Mbeumo in a goalscoring position—and they were right to be outraged according to the KMI panel.

The other error was less impactful but a blunder nonetheless. Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Emmanuel Agbadou should have conceded a penalty in the 4–1 defeat to United at Molineux back in early December.

