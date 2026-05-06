2026 FIFA World Cup: Eight Countries With a Point to Prove

48 nations will contest the 2026 World Cup, but some need success more than others.

The competition’s minnows and debutants will simply be overjoyed to have secured their tickets to the festival of soccer staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, while heavyweights such as Argentina and France have already proven themselves during recent tournaments.

There is, however, a significant crop of countries tasked with matching lofty expectations this summer, many of whom are eager to right the wrongs of past tournaments when they take to the field. Some travel to North America with a major point to prove.

Here are those desperately in need of imposing themselves at the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium

Belgium has often failed to meet expectations. | Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Belgium has spent much of the past decade falling short of projections. Few members of its ‘golden generation’ will feature at this summer’s tournament, the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku now rubbing shoulders with a new band of emerging talents.

Past tournaments often saw Belgium labeled ‘dark horses’, or sometimes an outright contender for glory, but expectations have been tempered ahead of its North American adventure. Having reached only the round of 16 at Euro 2024 and failing to make it beyond the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, it’s little surprise to see Belgium drift back to the periphery.

Now under the guidance of Rudi Garcia, the Red Devils will be keen to remind audiences of their talent, perhaps benefitting from lower expectations. The nation’s burgeoning stars will be eager to usurp the achievements of their predecessors.

Brazil

It’s been some time since Brazil won the World Cup. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Record world champion Brazil is another to have underwhelmed at major tournaments across the past decade. It’s been 24 years since the nation clinched its fifth world title, and a foray to the semifinal—where it was obliterated 7–1 by Germany on home soil in 2014—is the best run managed during that barren period.

Back-to-back quarterfinal appearances have forced an alteration, with all-time great Carlo Ancelotti now residing in the dugout. The veteran’s pragmatism thrives in knockout soccer, and he’s aided by a star-studded squad boasting immense quality throughout, especially in central defense and the forward line.

Another premature exit will not be tolerated, the Seleção tasked with delivering a record-extending sixth trophy to the cabinet. Brazil has the talent to achieve that ambition, but its representatives must also handle the pressure that comes with the fabled yellow jersey.

Egypt

Egypt has never won a World Cup match. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Egypt has a history of continental success, currently boasting the record for most Africa Cup of Nations triumphs, but that knowhow has never transferred to the world stage. Unbelievably, the North African giants have only featured at three past tournaments, and are yet to win a single World Cup fixture.

The Pharaohs must end their alarming drought in North America, especially in what will almost certainly be Mohamed Salah’s last ever World Cup. They have no genuine chance of winning the competition, but progression to the knockout stage is non-negotiable. From there, they will want to make it to at least the last 16 or quarterfinal.

Germany

Germany has fallen on tough times. | Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images

Much like fellow behemoths Brazil, recent times have proven tough for Germany. The 2014 world champions have been eliminated at the group stage during the last two World Cups, while they have failed to make it beyond the last eight at the European Championships since 2016. A nation whose presence in the latter stages was once guaranteed now finds itself seeking redemption.

Julian Nagelsmann has been entrusted to return Germany to its perch at the summit of international soccer, but a sprinkling of superstar talent has failed to compensate for a squad lacking depth and quality in key areas.

Die Mannschaft is aiming to re-establish itself as an immovable force on the world stage once again, eager to exorcise the demons of recent tournaments.

Netherlands

The Netherlands is searching for its first world title. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

The Netherlands certainly ranks as the best nation to have never won the World Cup. Given the country’s seismic impact on soccer over the past century, it’s inconceivable that the Oranje have never been crowned world champions, thrice finishing runners-up at past tournaments.

Considering the likes of Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp and, of course, Johan Cruyff have failed to guide the Dutch to glory, there appears little chance that the current crop will make history in North America—especially with the divisive Ronald Koeman on the touchline.

However, like many of Europe’s struggling giants, the Netherlands’ on-field talent can’t be doubted. An arsenal of impressive defenders and midfielders headline the squad, required to compensate for issues in the forward line and an unspectacular goalkeeper. The Oranje must re-assert themselves this summer, having missed the 2018 World Cup and only making the last eight in 2022.

New Zealand

New Zealand is the OFC’s only representative. | Michael Bradley/AFP/Getty Images

New Zealand is officially the worst team at this summer’s tournament—well, according to the contentious FIFA rankings at least. 85th-place in the world and trailing the likes of Haiti, Curaçao and Cape Verde, the OFC’s only representative will hardly have to pull up trees to exceed expectations in North America.

Drawn into a group with the aforementioned Belgium and Egypt alongside Iran, the All Whites will have fewer better opportunities to upset the odds and reach the knockout stages of the World Cup—especially given eight third-placed teams qualify for the last 32.

This is only New Zealand’s third World Cup and it will be hoping to emulate performances at the 2010 tournament, where it was the only team in the competition to go unbeaten.

Portugal

It’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup. | Tim Clayton/Getty Images

Having witnessed career-rival Lionel Messi finally lift the World Cup trophy in Qatar, the pressure now lies on Cristiano Ronaldo to follow suit at his final tournament. Even the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been unable to propel Portugal to its first ever world title during five past attempts.

A third-place finish at its first appearance in 1966 is the best Portugal has managed previously, but it enters the upcoming tournament with one of the competition’s most impressive and well-rounded squads. Ronaldo will spearhead a phenomenal outfit.

With arguably the best midfield in international soccer, an abundance of attacking stars and a solid backline, Portugal is more than capable of throwing its weight around this summer. The Iberians are no longer ‘dark horses’, they are fully-fledged contenders for the prize.

United States

Mauricio Pochettino shoulders lofty expectations. | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The United States will feel the pressure that comes with being a host nation this summer. Already desperate to establish itself as a rising force in international soccer, the Stars and Stripes will come under scrutiny if they fail to match the ambitions of a growing fanbase.

What constitutes success for the USMNT is debatable, but reaching the knockout stage and offering a strong account of itself en route is mandatory. With Mauricio Pochettino on the sideline and stars like Christian Pulisic leading the way, the co-hosts will be determined to prove they’re a serious player.

The USMNT’s run to the quarterfinal in 2002 is its best performance since the Second World War, and replicating that journey would likely appease home supporters this summer.

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