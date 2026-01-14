2026 MLS Roster Moves: Full List of Trades, Signings, Player Arrivals and Departures

Even before Inter Miami lifted the 2025 MLS Cup, clubs across Major League Soccer had already shifted their focus to building a team worthy of hoisting silverware in 2026.

Many top contenders continued their aggressive pushes in the domestic and international markets, while mid-table teams retooled with the hopes of elevating their performances next season. The bottom-tier clubs underwent massive changes as well, all eager to boost their fortunes in the same year that the 2026 World Cup hits American and Canadian soil.

MLS has not confirmed the dates of the winter and summer transfer windows, but teams have already begun making moves as they prepare for the season-opening weekend on Feb. 21.

Here's a full breakdown of all MLS roster moves going into the 2026 season.

All 2026 MLS Roster Moves

2026 Atlanta United Roster Moves

Atlanta United kick off the 2026 season against FC Cincinnati. | Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Santiago Pita (Homegrown signing)

GK - Lucas Hoyos (Free)

D - Tomás Jacob (Transfer from Club Necaxa)

Player Departures

F - Leo Afonso (Contract option declined)

GK - Josh Cohen (Contract option declined)

D - Ronald Hernández (Contract option declined)

D - Brooks Lennon (Contract option declined)

D - Nyk Sessock (Contract option declined)

D - Noah Cobb (Trade to Colorado Rapids)

F - Ashton Gordon (Loaned to Chattanooga FC)

M - Bartosz Slisz (Transferred to Brø)

2026 Austin FC Roster Moves

Austin FC finished sixth in the 2025 Western Conference regular season. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Ervin Torres (Homegrown signing)

D - Jon Bell (Free agent signing)

F - Jayden Nelson (Trade Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

D/M - Joseph Rosales (Trade from Minnesota United FC)

Player Departures

D - Julio Cascante (Contract option declined)

F - Jimmy Farkarlun (Contract option declined)

F - Diego Rubio (Contract option declined)

GK - Stefan Cleveland (Trade to Sporting Kansas City)

F - Osman Bukari (Transferred to Widzew Łódź)

2026 Charlotte FC Roster Moves

Charlotte FC open against St. Louis CITY. | Mark Thorstenson/Orlando City/MLS/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Luca de la Torre (Transferred from Celta de Vigo)

Player Departures

GK - David Bingham (Out of contract)

D - Jahlane Forbes (Contract option declined)

D - Adilson Malanda (Transferred to Middlesbrough)

D - Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Loan expired)

M - Nick Scardina (Contract option declined)

D - Bill Tuiloma (Contract option declined)

M - Eryk Williamson (Out of contract)

GK - Drake Callender (Trade to Minnesota United FC)

M - Nikola Petković (Loaned to Seattle Sounders FC)

2026 Chicago Fire Roster Moves

Chicago Fire are in desperate need of a blockbuster signing. | Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Anton Salétros (Transfer from AIK Fotboll)

M - André Franco (Fully acquired from FC Porto)

D - Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Transfer from Orlando Pirates)

F - Jason Shokalook (Signed from MLS Next Pro)

M - Robin Lod (Free agent signing)

GK - Josh Cohen (Free agent signing)

Player Departures

F - Tom Barlow (Contract option declined)

GK - Bryan Dowd (Contract option declined)

D - Chase Gasper (Out of contract)

M - Rominigue Kouamé (Loan expired)

M - Brian Gutiérrez (Transferred to Chivas)

F - Georgios Koutsias (Transferred to FC Lugano)

D - Justin Reynolds (Trade to Sporting Kansas City)

2026 FC Cincinnati Roster Moves

FC Cincinnati have never won an MLS Cup. | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Player Signings

F - Ayoub Jabbari (Fully acquired from Grenoble Foot 38)

M - Ademar Chávez (Homegrown signing)

D - Félix Samson (Loan from CF Montréal)

D - Kyle Smith (Free agent signing)

Player Departures

F - Brenner (Loan expired)

D - Lukas Engel (Loan expired)

F - Kei Kamara (Contract option declined)

GK - Alec Kann (Retired)

M - Yuya Kubo (Contract option declined)

M - Dominik Marczuk (Loan expired)

D - Brad Smith (Contract option declined)

D - Álvaro Barreal (Transferred to Santos FC)

2026 Colorado Rapids Roster Moves

Colorado Rapids have had a quiet offseason so far. | John McGloughlin/ISI Photos/Getty Images

D - Noah Cobb (Fully acquired from Atlanta United)

F - Dante Sealy (Trade from CF Montréal)

M - Hamzat Ojediran (Transfer from RC Lens)

Player Departures

M - Sam Bassett (Contract option declined)

D - Michael Edwards (Contract option declined)

D - Nate Jones (Contract option declined)

D - Andreas Maxsø (Contract option declined)

2026 Columbus Crew Roster Moves

Columbus Crew are hoping to get back to the mountaintop. | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Sekou Bangoura (Transfer from Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona)

F - Chase Adams (Homegrown signing)

D - Quinton Elliot (Homegrown signing)

D - Owen Presthus (Homegrown signing)

GK - Luke Pruter (MLS Next Pro signing)

M - Zach Zengue (SuperDraft signing)

Player Departures

M - Derrick Jones (Contract option declined)

M - Lassi Lappalainen (Contract option declined)

M - Darlington Nagbe (Retired)

GK - Abraham Romero (Contract option declined)

2026 FC Dallas Roster Moves

FC Dallas could not get past LAFC in last season’s MLS Cup playoffs. | Rick Yeatts/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Ran Binyamin (Transfer from Hapoel Tel Aviv)

F - Ricky Louis (SuperDraft signing)

F - Nicholas Simmonds (SuperDraft signing)

D/M - Herman Johansson (Transfer from Mjällby AIF)

M - Caleb Swann (Homegrown signing)

F - Jaidyn Contreras (Homegrown signing)

D - Kaka Scabin (Homegrown signing)

D - Slade Starnes (Homegrown signing)

Player Departures

F - Herbert Endeley (Contract option declined)

GK - Jacob Jackson (Out of contract)

M - Sebastian Lletget (Contract option declined)

M - Pedrinho (Contract option declined)

F - Diego Pepi (Contract option declined)

M - Tomas Pondeca (Contract option declined)

M - Anthony Ramirez (Contract option declined)

M - Carl Sainté (Contract option declined)

F - Tarik Scott (Contract option declined)

M - Alejandro Urzua (Contract option declined)

2026 D.C. United Roster Moves

D.C. United open the 2026 season against Philadelphia Union. | Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Getty Images

Player Signings

F - Tai Baribo (Trade from Philadelphia Union)

D - Nikola Markovic (SuperDraft signing)

F - Richie Aman (SuperDraft signing)

D - Sean Nealis (Trade from Red Bull New York)

GK - Sean Johnson (Free agent signing)

D - Keisuke Kurokawa (Transfer from Gamba Osaka)

F - Gabriel Segal (Re-Entry Draft)

F - Louis Munteanu (Transfer from CFR Cluj)

Player Departures

GK - Luis Barraza (Out of contract)

F - Christian Benteke (Contract option declined)

D - Derek Dodson (Contract option declined)

M - Randall Leal (Contract option declined)

D - Lukas MacNaughton (Contract option declined)

M - Rida Zouhir (Contract option declined)

M - Boris Enow (Transfer to Beitar Jerusalem)

2026 Houston Dynamo FC Roster Moves

Houston Dynamo have let a handful of players go this offseason. | Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

Player Signings

GK - Logan Erb (Homegrown signing)

D - Reese Miller (Homegrown signing)

Player Departures

F - Stephen Annor (Contract option declined)

D - Obafemi Awodesu (Contract option declined)

D - Ethan Bartlow (Contract option declined)

M - Erik Dueñas (Contract option declined)

D - Franco Escobar (Contract option declined)

D - Michael Halliday (Contract option declined)

M - Sebastian Kowalczyk (Contract option declined)

D - Damion Lowe (Contract option declined)

F - Sergio Santos (Contract option declined)

F - Gabe Segal (Contract option declined)

D - Daniel Steres (Contract option declined)

GK - Andrew Tarbell (Out of contract)

M - Júnior Urso (Contract option declined)

D - Kieran Sargeant (Trade to San Diego FC)

M - Brooklyn Raines (Trade to New England Revolution)

2026 Los Angeles FC Roster Moves

LAFC are one of the favorite to hoist the MLS Cup next season. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Mathieu Choinière (Fully acquired from Grasshopper)

F - Jacob Shaffelburg (Trade from Nashville SC)

M - Matt Evans (Homegrown signing)

GK - Cabral Carter (Homegrown signing)

Player Departures

D - Luca Bombino (Trade to San Diego FC)

F - Alexandru Bǎluțǎ (Contract option declined)

M - Odin Thiago Holm (Contract option declined)

M - Jailson (Contract option declined)

GK - David Ochoa (Contract option declined)

M - Adam Saldaña (Contract option declined)

2026 LA Galaxy Roster Moves

LA Galaxy will hope to bounce back after a terrible season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Player Signings

D - Jakob Glesnes (Trade from Philadelphia Union)

M - Justin Haak (Free agent signing)

Player Departures

F - Miguel Barry (Contract option declined)

M - Diego Fagúndez (Contract option declined)

F - Matheus Nascimento (Loan ended)

D - Eriq Zavaleta (Contract option declined)

2026 Inter Miami CF Roster Moves

Inter Miami are the reigning kings of MLS. | Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Rodrigo De Paul (Fully acquired from Atlético Madrid)

D - Sergio Reguilón (Free)

D - Facundo Mura (Free)

GK - Dayne St. Clair (Free agent signing)

D - Micael (Loan from Palmeiras)

M - David Ayala (Trade from Portland Timbers)

Player Departures

M - Fafà Picault (Contract option declined)

D - Ryan Sailor (Contract option declined)

D - Marcelo Weigandt (Loan expired)

GK - William Yarbrough (Contract option declined)

2026 Minnesota United Roster Moves

Minnesota United finished fourth in the 2025 Western Conference regular season standings. | David Berding/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Peter Stroud (Trade from Red Bull New York)

D - Britton Fischer (MLS Next Pro signing)

F - Tomás Chancalay (Trade from New England Revolution)

GK - Drake Callender (Trade Charlotte FC)

Player Departures

M - Hassani Dotson (Out of contract)

D - Kipp Keller (Contract option declined)

M - Robin Lod (Contract option declined)

M - Samuel Shashoua (Contract option declined)

GK - Dayne St. Clair (Out of contract)

D/M - Joseph Rosales (Trade to Austin FC)

2026 CF Montréal Roster Moves

CF Montréal will look plenty different in 2026. | Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Player Signings

D - Félix Samson (Homegrown signing)

D - Dagur Dan Thórhallsson (Trade from Orlando City)

D - Brayan Vera (Trade from Real Salt Lake)

D - Josh-Duc Nteziryayo (Homegrown signing)

M - Ivan Losenko (Loan from Shakhtar Donetsk)

F - Daniel Ríos (Free)

Player Departures

D - Fernando Álvarez (Contract option declined)

M - Bryce Duke (Contract option declined)

D - Tom Pearce (Contract option declined)

F - Giacomo Vrioni (Contract option declined)

F - Matías Cóccaro (Mutual contract termination)

F - Dante Sealy (Trade to Colorado Rapids)

GK - Emil Gazdov (Loan to FC St. Pauli)

D - Félix Samson (Loan to FC Cincinnati)

2026 Nashville SC Roster Moves

Nashville SC crashed out of the MLS Cup playoffs in the first round last season. | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Player Signings

D - Maxwell Woledzi (Transfer from Fredrikstad FK)

D - Thomas Williams (Trade from Orlando City)

F - Warren Madrigal (Transfer from Deportivo Saprissa)

M - Shak Mohammed (Free)

D - Isaiah LeFlore (Free)

M - Cristian Espinoza (Free agent signing)

Player Departures

M - Gastón Brugman (Contract option declined)

F - Teal Bunbury (Out of contract)

F - Maximus Ekk (Contract option declined)

D - Julian Gaines (Contract option declined)

D - Wyatt Meyer (Contract option declined)

D - Tate Schmitt (Contract option declined)

GK - Joe Willis (Contract option declined)

D - Walker Zimmerman (Contract option declined)

F - Jacob Shaffelburg (Trade to LAFC)

F - Tyler Boyd (Waived)

M - Isaiah Jones (Loan to Chattanooga FC)

2026 New England Revolution Roster Moves

New England Revolution have struggled for form in recent years. | Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Brooklyn Raines (Trade from Houston Dynamo FC)

D - Ethan Kohler (Transfer from Werder Bremen)

Player Departures

D - Brandon Bye (Out of contract)

F - Ignatius Ganago (Loan expired)

D - Wyatt Omsberg (Contract option declined)

F - Tomás Chancalay (Trade to Minnesota United FC)

2026 New York City FC Roster Moves

New York City FC opens the 2026 season against LA Galaxy. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Cooper Flax (Homegrown signing)

D - Kamran Acito (Homegrown signing)

GK - Mac Learned (MLS Next Pro signing)

Player Departures

D - Prince Amponsah (Contract option declined)

M - Justin Haak (Contract option declined)

GK - Alex Rando (Contract option declined)

2026 Red Bull New York Roster Moves

Red Bull New York did not make the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs. | Ira L. Black/Corbis/Getty Images

Player Signings

D - Justin Che (Transfer from Brøndby IF)

F - Cade Cowell (Loan from Chivas Guadalajara)

M - Nehuen Benedetti (Transfer from Estudiantes de la Plata)

Player Departures

GK - Carlos Coronel (Out of Contract)

D - Kyle Duncan (Contract option declined)

D - Curtis Ofori (Contract option declined)

M - Peter Stroud (Trade Minnesota United FC)

M - Lewis Morgan (Trade to San Diego FC)

D - Sean Nealis (Trade to D.C. United)

D - Alexander Hack (Mutual contract termination)

2026 Orlando City Roster Moves

Orlando City have yet to win an MLS Cup. | Mark Thorstenson/Orlando City/MLS/Getty Images

Player Signings

F - Tiago (Transfer from Bahia)

M - Luis Otávio (Transfer from Internacional)

M - Braian Ojeda (Trade from Real Salt Lake)

GK - Maxime Crépeau (Free agent signing)

Player Departures

M - César Araújo (Out of contract)

GK - Pedro Gallese (Out of contract)

F - Favian Loyola (Contract option declined)

GK - Carlos Mercado (Contract option declined)

M - Shak Mohammed (Contract option declined)

D - Kyle Smith (Out of contract)

D - Thomas Williams (Trade to Nashville SC)

D - Dagur Dan Thórhallsson (Trade to CF Montréal)

D - Rodrigo Schlegel (Transfer to Atlas FC)

F - Nicolás Rodríguez (Loan to Atlético Nacional)

2026 Philadelphia Union Roster Moves

Philadelphia Union won last season’s Supporters’ Shield. | Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Player Signings

F - Ezekiel Alladoh (Transfer from IF Brommapojkarna)

D - Finn Sundstrom (Transfer from North Carolina FC)

Player Departures

F - Chris Donovan (Contract option declined)

M - Isaiah LeFlore (Contract option declined)

D - Nicholas Pariano (Contract option declined)

GK - Oliver Semmle (Contract option declined)

F - Mikael Uhre (Out of contract)

M - David Vázquez (Trade San Diego FC)

D - Jakob Glesnes (Trade to LA Galaxy)

F - Tai Baribo (Trade to D.C. United)

D - Kai Wagner (Transfer to Birmingham City)

2026 Portland Timbers Roster Moves

Portland Timbers are still seeking to replicate their 2015 MLS Cup triumph. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Player Signings

D - Brandon Bye (Free agent signing)

D - Alex Bonetig (Transfer from Western Sydney Wanderers)

Player Departures

M - Felipe Carballo (Contract option declined)

GK - Maxime Crépeau (Out of contract)

M - Cristhian Paredes (Contract option declined)

M - Matías Rojas (Contract option declined)

GK - Hunter Sulte (Out of contract)

D - Dario Župarić (Out of contract)

M - David Ayala (Trade to Inter Miami)

2026 Real Salt Lake Roster Moves

Real Salt Lake ushered a handful of players out the door this offseason. | Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Player Signings

D - Kobi Henry (Transfer from Stade de Reims)

F - Chance Cowell (Trade from San Jose Earthquakes)

M - Zach Booth (Loan from Excelsior Rotterdam)

M - Griffin Dillon (Homegrown signing)

F - Diego Rocio (Homegrown signing)

M - Antonio Riquelme (Homegrown signing)

Player Departures

F - William Agada (Out of contract)

F - Forster Ajago (Contract option declined)

M - Matthew Bell (Contract option declined)

D - Zack Farnsworth (Out of contract)

D - Kevon Lambert (Contract option declined)

GK - Zac MacMath (Out of contract)

F - Johnny Russell (Contract option declined)

D - Tommy Silva (Contract option declined)

M - Jude Wellings (Contract option declined)

D - Brayan Vera (Trade to to CF Montréal)

M - Braian Ojeda (Trade to Orlando City)

2026 San Diego FC Roster Moves

San Diego FC have already made some head-turning decisions this offseason. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Player Signings

D - Luca Bombino (Fully acquired from LAFC)

D - Oscar Verhoeven (Fully acquired from San Jose Earthquakes)

M - Onni Valakari (Fully acquired from Pafos FC)

M - David Vazquez (Fully acquired from Philadelphia Union)

M - Lewis Morgan (Trade from Red Bull New York)

D - Kieran Sargeant (Trade from Houston Dynamo FC)

D - Wilson Eisner (Waiver claim)

D - Osvald Søe (Transfer from Boldklubben af 1893)

Player Departures

M - Luca de la Torre (Loan expired)

D - Franco Negri (Contract option declined)

M - Heine Gikling Bruseth (Transfer to to Kristiansund BK)

2026 San Jose Earthquake Roster Moves

San Jose Earthquakes missed out on the MLS Cup playoffs in 2025. | Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Player Signings

None

Player Departures

D - Oscar Verhoeven (Trade to San Diego FC)

D - Wilson Eisner (Contract option declined)

F - Cristian Espinoza (Out of contract)

M - Mark-Anthony Kaye (Contract option declined)

F - Josef Martínez (Contract option declined)

D - Rodrigues (Contract option declined)

D - Bruno Wilson (Contract option declined)

F - Chance Cowell (Trade to Real Salt Lake)

2026 Seattle Sounders Roster Moves

Seattle Sounders did not make it past Round One of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Hassani Dotson (Free agent signing)

D - Ryan Sailor (Free agent signing)

GK - Max Anchor (Waiver claim)

M - Nikola Petković (Loan from Charlotte FC)

Player Departures

D - Jon Bell (Contract option declined)

D - Leo Burney (Contract option declined)

GK - Jacob Castro (Contract option declined)

M - Ryan Kent (Contract option declined)

M - João Paulo (Out of contract)

D - Travian Sousa (Contract option declined)

M - Danny Leyva (Transfer to Club Necaxa)

2026 Sporting Kansas City Roster Moves

Sporting Kansas City finished last season bottom of the Western Conference standings. | William Purnell/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Player Signings

M - Cielo Tschantret (Homegrown signing)

GK - Stefan Cleveland (Trade from Austin FC)

M - Kwaku Agyabeng (SuperDraft signing)

D - Justin Reynolds (Trade from Chicago Fire FC)

Player Departures

D - Andrew Brody (Out of contract)

D - Joaquín Fernández (Out of contract)

D - Tim Leibold (Contract option declined)

D - Alán Montes (Loan expired)

D - Logan Ndenbe (Out of contract)

M - Nemanja Radoja (Contract option declined)

M - Memo Rodríguez (Out of contract)

F - Khiry Shelton (Contract option declined)

M - Erik Thommy (Out of contract)

F - Mason Toye (Contract option declined)

D - Robert Voloder (Out of contract)

2026 St. Louis City SC Roster Moves

St. Louis City SC kick off 2026 against Charlotte FC. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Player Signings

None

Player Departures

M - Rasmus Alm (Contract option declined)

M - Alfredo Morales (Contract option declined)

D - Devin Padelford (Loan expired)

D - Selmir Pidro (Out of contract)

M - Conrad Wallem (Loan expired)

M - Akil Watts (Contract option declined)

D - Michael Wentzel (Contract option declined)

2026 Toronto FC Roster Moves

Toronto FC signed USMNT veteran Walker Zimmerman. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Player Signings

D - Matheus Pereira (Transfer from C.D. Santa Clara)

D - Walker Zimmerman (Free agent signing)

Player Departures

M - Maxime Dominguez (Loan expired)

M - Nathaniel Edwards (Contract option declined)

GK - Sean Johnson (Contract option declined)

D - Kevin Long (Contract option declined)

F - Hugo Mbongue (Contract option declined)

D - Raoul Petretta (Contract option declined)

D - Sigurd Rosted (Contract option declined)

F - Charlie Sharp (Contract option declined)

2026 Vancouver Whitecaps Roster Moves

Vancouver Whitecaps finished as the 2025 MLS Cup runners-up. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Player Signings

D - Nikola Djordjevic (MLS Next Pro signing)

D - Mihail Gherasimencov (Homegrown signing)

Player Departures

GK - Max Anchor (Contract option declined)

F - Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau (Contract option declined)

D - Mark O’Neill (Contract option declined)

F - Daniel Ríos (Loan expired)

F - Jayden Nelson (Trade to Austin FC)

M - Ali Ahmed (Transfer to Norwich City)

