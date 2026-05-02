The 2026 World Cup: 10 Potential Breakout Stars to Watch This Summer

At every World Cup, relative unknowns appear from the fringes to steal the show.

Eyes are naturally drawn to the competition’s big-hitters, whether it be Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo or young superstars like Spain’s Lamine Yamal, but sometimes the unearthing of a fresh wonder kid who surpasses all expectations provides the greatest entertainment.

An array of youngsters will descend upon North America this summer aiming to make their mark, many of them already-established household names. However, there will be a fleet of new names vying for attention, seeking to be the player on everybody’s lips come the tournament’s conclusion.

With that in mind, here’s a non-exhaustive list of 10 of the most promising talents who could enjoy a breakout World Cup campaign—omitting those already hogging the limelight.

1. Ibrahim Maza (Algeria)

Ibrahim Maza has impressed in Germany. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Age: 20

Position: Midfielder

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Riyad Mahrez has long been the poster boy of Algerian soccer, but a new name is emerging for the North African giants. 20-year-old attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza is earning plaudits in Germany following his ascent into the Bayer Leverkusen first team, joining the 2023–24 Bundesliga champions from Hertha BSC last summer.

Despite his tender age, Maza has been readily used by Leverkusen. He’s already surpassed 40 appearances in his debut term and rewarded his manager’s faith with 10 goal involvements across all competitions. 15 national team appearances have come his way, too, and at least three more will be enjoyed this summer.

A clever technician who thrives in the pockets in between midfield and defense, Maza appears primed to enhance his burgeoning reputation in North America.

2. Nestory Irankunda (Australia)

The winger’s future is dazzlingly bright. | Morgan Hancock/FIFA/Getty Images

Age: 20

Position: Winger

Club: Watford

Nestory Irankunda is the next great hope of Australian soccer. Expectations have always been high for the 20-year-old wide man, who was snapped up by Bayern Munich’s academy back in 2024. Having never played for the German giants, however, he accepted a move to English Championship outfit Watford to build his fledgling career.

Having impressed on loan in Switzerland last season, Irankunda has gone from strength to strength in England. The youngster’s speed and endeavor has made him a perfect fit at Vicarage Road, and he’s been afforded the time and patience required to bolster his skillset.

With five goals in 13 Australia appearances already, the Socceroos are acutely aware of his talents, and they will utilize them fully in North America.

3. Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Bosnia & Herzegovina boasts some exciting up-and-comers. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Age: 18

Position: Winger

Club: RB Salzburg (re-joining Bayer Leverkusen in July)

Bosnia & Herzegovina’s exciting team may be spearheaded by 40-year-old Edin Džeko, but it’s the sprinkling of youth that will prove key to success this summer. After qualifying via the UEFA playoffs, beating Italy to clinch their spot, the Europeans will need players like Kerim Alajbegović to shine.

The 18-year-old enters the tournament off the back of an incredible term with RB Salzburg. Over 15 goal involvements has ensured a regular place in the XI for the Austrian heavyweights, lively displays earning him a return to Bayer Leverkusen this summer—the club from which he joined the Red Bull project.

The silky winger is comfortable on either flank, but prefers operating on the right-hand side, allowing him to wreak havoc when cutting inside on his favored left boot.

4. Esmir Bajraktarevic (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Esmir Bajraktarević has already impressed for his country. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Age: 21

Position: Winger

Club: PSV Eindhoven

The other man flanking veteran Džeko is PSV Eindhoven’s Esmir Bajraktarević. Slightly more experienced than Alajbegović, the 14-cap international will also be relied upon for creativity by a Bosnia & Herzegovina team without any significant World Cup experience.

Bajraktarević will be familiar with his surroundings this summer, though. The Wisconsin-born winger grew up in the United States and even made one international appearance for the Stars and Stripes before switching allegiances.

Coming through the ranks with New England Revolution prior to his PSV move, 2025–26 has been his breakout season in the Netherlands. After being promoted to the first team permanently, he’s delivered over 10 goal contributions during an impressive term.

5. Kojo Peprah Oppong (Ghana)

The Ghana defender has caught the eye in France. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Age: 21

Position: Center Back

Club: Nice

Ghana’s success has already been compromised by chaos leading up to the tournament, the Black Stars sacking manager Otto Addo just 72 days before the World Cup, but it still boasts an array of talents. Kojo Peprah Oppong is one of those stars, even if he lacks the same status and experience as the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus.

Oppong also plays at the other end of the pitch to Ghana’s leading names, impressing at center back for club and country. The 21-year-old’s debut campaign with Nice has seen him immediately thrust into the first team and the French side have been pleasantly surprised by his consistency amid a relegation fight.

The composed defender has already made four national team appearances and could be a starter for Ghana under new manager Carlos Queiroz.

6. Bazoumana Touré (Ivory Coast)

Bazoumana Touré has a lofty ceiling. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images.

Age: 20

Position: Winger

Club: Hoffenheim

The Bundesliga continues to be the nursery for some of the world’s sharpest youngsters and while his compatriot Yan Diomande has dominated headlines at RB Leipzig, fellow Ivory Coast star Bazoumana Touré has also enjoyed a terrific campaign in Germany’s top flight.

The diminutive Hoffenheim winger has been crucial to the club’s surprise push for Champions League qualification this season, a handful of goals and regular assists ensuring his place at the World Cup this summer.

While not yet the most clinical in front of goal, Touré is an indefatigable creator, particularly thriving in one-on-one duels down his preferred left wing. Bravery, speed and ingenuity are crucial to his success.

7. Johan Manzambi (Switzerland)

Johan Manzambi is one of the World Cup’s hottest prospects. | Daniela Porcelli/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Age: 20

Position: Midfielder

Club: Freiburg

Johan Manzambi emerged as a starlet in Freiburg’s team last season, but has really come to the fore in 2025–26. Essential to the club’s push to the DFB Pokal and Europa League semifinals alongside a strong Bundesliga campaign, the versatile midfielder has been exposed to the Swiss national team already.

10 appearances for his country have yielded three goals and an assist, the 20-year-old a capable and consistent provider in the final third for Freiburg, too. Most impressive is his ball-carrying ability, a powerful frame ensuring he can bound past opposition challenges at will.

Swizterland knows it has a star on its hands, and shadowing Granit Xhaka will prove the perfect tuition for the up-and-coming midfielder.

8. Can Uzun (Türkiye)

Can Uzun is making quite the name for himself. | Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Age: 20

Position: Midfielder

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Türkiye’s squad is stacked with young talent. Real Madrid’s Arda Güler and Juventus’s Kenan Yıldız will unsurprisingly hog the headlines, but Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Can Uzun could play an important role for the playoff qualifiers—either from the start or as an impact substitute.

Uzun is yet to earn his place as a nailed-on starter for Frankfurt, but his impact in limited game time has been immense. Nearly 15 goal involvements in under 30 appearances offers an insight into his clinical edge and technical class, the attacking midfielder seemingly ready for his promotion into the XI on a regular basis.

Uzun’s national team experience is relatively limited—just four caps to date—but he’s looking to scale up his involvement at this summer’s tournament.

9. Noahkai Banks (United States)

Noahkai Banks has the chance to star at a home tournament. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Age: 19

Position: Center Back

Club: Augsburg

For Noahkai Banks, a senior debut for the USMNT could arrive at a home World Cup. Talk about a privilege.

The Augsburg defender is certainly worthy of his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, another Bundesliga youngster shining at a tender age. Banks is just 19 years old, but he’s already racked up 30 appearances for the German side, the majority of which have been starts in the heart of defense.

A towering 6'4" frame ensures Banks is no pushover against powerful center forwards, while his deceptive speed allows him to cover ground when tracking runners in behind. Calm on the ball, too, the youngster looks set to enjoy a glistening career, which could be ignited at the World Cup.

10. Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan)

Abbosbek Fayzullaev (right) has been key to Uzbekistan’s ascent. | FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images.

Age: 22

Position: Winger

Club: İstanbul Başakşehir

Uzbekistan makes its debut at the World Cup this summer, an impressive ascent helped by the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams. Crucial to qualification was Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who provided a team-high five goal contributions en route to a first appearance for the Asian minnows.

Turkish soccer supporters will already be accustomed to Fayzullaev prior to the World Cup, the tricky winger enjoying an encouraging campaign with İstanbul Başakşehir. Readily featuring for the former Süper Lig champions, he’s thriving under former Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund midfielder-turned-manager Nuri Şahin.

Uzbekistan will need a source of inspiration in North America, and Fayzullaev could be the provider.

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