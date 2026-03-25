2026 World Cup Kits: Confirmed and Leaked Away Jerseys

The FIFA World Cup doesn’t merely conjure thoughts of sporting greatness.

Purists will perpetually wax lyrical over 1970 Brazil and ’tiki-taka’ Spain, but those with an eye for aesthetics that veer away from on-field tactical harmony will hold the likes of ’98 Mexico and 2018 Nigeria in a similarly esteemed light.

Neither of these teams came close to conquering the world, but they did dazzle the masses and thrust themselves into World Cup folklore. No, of course it wasn’t for their prowess with the ball, but because they looked really good.

Soccer’s universality means styles are more aligned than ever before. Tactical distinction once served as an intellectualized media for national expression on the grandest stage, but now a sense of identity can be forged from what national teams wear at the World Cup.

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A country’s heritage can be discerned by the work of their kit supplier, and away jerseys offer greater creative license compared to the more predictable and traditional home shirts.

Here are the latest released away jerseys for the 2026 World Cup.

Qualified Nations

Algeria

Algeria’s monochromatic look. | adidas

Algeria have a tough task on their hands if they’re to rival the achievement of envied North African neighbors Morocco, who reached the semifinals in Qatar, this summer.

Their away jersey, unfortunately, leaves much to be desired. It’s clean enough and uses all three national colors, but it’s hardly a shirt that’ll get people talking.

Argentina

adidas have channelled Argentina’s artistic heritage. | adidas

The holders have delved back into their utopian ’la nuestra’ ideals under Lionel Scaloni, and they’re aiming to become the first nation to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Argentina’s kits are typically traditional, but adidas have delivered something far more intriguing for their away jersey this summer. A black base is littered with foliage swirls of various shades of blue, believed to be inspired by Buenos Aires’s ubiquitous Fileteado Porteño folk art style.

It’ll resonate with plenty back home, we suspect.

Australia

An Australian sunrise. | Footy Headlines

Australia, in their latest collaboration with Nike, have tried to deliver something borderline futuristic, having dipped their toes into a nostalgic past with their home jersey.

It’s said to represent an Australian sunrise, but those are pretty. This isn’t.

Austria

There’s an art deco feel to Austria’s alternate strip. | Puma

Puma have certainly done an excellent job of capturing Austria’s stunning architecture, with the marbled design working superbly well to also pay tribute to the country’s mountainous terrain.

The mint green base also boasts golden geometric lines that elevate the overall aesthetic, and really give the jersey a decadent, art deco feel.

Belgium

Thomas Meunier looks happy in the new attire. | adidas

Belgium are attempting to usher in a new dawn this summer, having fallen flat on their faces in the hope that an aging ’golden generation’ could enjoy one final run to glory in Qatar.

That sense of freshness manifests with this pearler from adidas that’s bound to be a hipster’s favorite.

There’s a nod to surrealist artist René Magritte, not merely via an abstract design, but also the quote, "Ceci n'est pas un maillot" ("This is not a jersey"), printed beneath the collar, which refers to Magritte’s “The Treachery of Images” painting.

Brazil

Brazil have collaborated with Jordan for their changed jersey. | Nike/Jordan

There’s plenty of buzz surrounding Brazil’s World Cup collaboration with Jordan, which will be the brand’s debut on soccer’s biggest stage.

The Amazonian dart frog may be a curious source of inspiration, but that certainly doesn’t mean the jersey won’t look incredibly cool across North American this summer.

Brazil have opted for blue as the color of their alternate shirt for decades, and this iteration is certainly unlike anything the Seleção have donned previously.

Canada

Canada are hoping to dress to impress on home soil. | Footy Headlines

Two of the co-hosts have wanted something striking and supposedly intimidating with their alternate strip, with Canada’s players reportedly influential in the designs of their World Cup attire.

Canadian Soccer are hopeful that their away shirt could break sales records, with the maple leaf celebrated via an icier design that offers respite from the strong black base.

“Looking at the jersey itself, it’s made up of the idea of ice and breaking of ice and that mastery of, if you’re from the north, you have to master the environment," Stuart McArthur, Nike senior design director, said of the kit.

Colombia

The contrast of blue dominates Colombia’s away shirt. | adidas

Colombia entered their previous World Cup campaign in North America with the loftiest of expectations, with Brazilian great Pelé even suggesting they could win the tournament in 1994.

There are no such projections this time around, with the Colombians merely out to enjoy themselves. They’ll certainly look the part thanks to adidas’ stellar work, and their away jersey will undoubtedly be spotted at summer festivals around the globe for years to come.

Croatia

It’s an identical design for Croatia’s two World Cup kits. | Footy Headlines

Thankfully, Nike have reverted the smaller checks, having experimented with something much larger at Euro 2024.

Both of their World Cup jerseys boast the same design, and Croatia’s away will once again be blue dominant. The checks alternate between dark and navy blue.

Curaçao

A clean look for the debutants. | adidas

Who knows how Curaçao are going to perform on their World Cup bow, but it’s a near-guarantee that adidas will sell a lot of their away jerseys.

Paying homage to the island’s capital, Willemstad, this shirt is the epitome of a crowd pleaser. Dashes of exuberance on the sleeves light up the pastel-yellowed body, brightening up everyone’s day.

Ecuador

Ecuador have stuck by Marathon. | Footy Headlines

Ecuador have once again been supplied by Marathon for their second consecutive World Cup appearance, and the South Americans will be hoping to enjoy a longer run at this summer’s tournament after an impressive qualifying campaign.

There’s plenty of intrigue surrounding this team, but the same can’t be said for their away shirt, which is a classic navy blue design without much going on.

England

England will once again don red at the World Cup. | X/England

It’ll be 60 years of hurt, not 30, by the time this tournament rolls around, and the Three Lions have ironically turned to a German in a bid to finally bring soccer home.

Nike have gone back to red for England’s away attire, the color that was worn by Sir Alf Ramsey’s side in the final of ’66. It’s a striking look that features a gold star above the Three Lions crest, as well as an embedded lions and stars design.

English supporters won’t care a lot what they look like, as long as Harry Kane’s lifting the trophy aloft in New Jersey.

Egypt

There’s ancient inspiration at play. | Puma

Puma’s collection for this summer’s tournament was always going to go under the radar, thanks to adidas’ trefoiled majesty, but this isn’t one of their best.

Sticking a few Pyramids in the background doesn’t mean you’re paying homage to Egypt’s rich ancient history. It’s a dull shirt bereft of creativity.

France

France’s away jersey pays tribute to an iconic American landmark. | Nike

Seemingly inspired by Brighton & Hove Albion’s away kit from 2021–22, France are going to be in turquoise this summer.

Well, Nike are calling the colorway, ’igloo/monarch,’ but they make those up as they go along.

The switch from white is reportedly to pay tribute to the Statue of Liberty, which was delivered to the United States by France as a gift in 1886. There’s an absence of the French tricolor, and the breakaway from tradition will likely irk a few supporters back home.

Germany

Inspired by vintage training attire. | adidas

"I think a Germany kit in this colour is unusual, but really good," said Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz, who’ll be hoping to put aside a rather indifferent debut season on Merseyside once the tournament rolls around.

Germany’s alternate jersey is certainly unlike anything we’d have seen Die Mannschaft wear in a very long time, with training attire from decades ago said to be the primary inspiration.

This will be adidas’ final major collaboration with the four-time world champions before Nike take the reins next year.

Ghana

Ghana’s away shirt will be adored back home. | Puma

We feel like you’ve got to carry a certain swagger to pull this off. Ghana’s away jersey certainly isn’t for the faint hearted, as it is packed with detail.

Puma have taken inspiration from the textile patterns usually seen on Kente cloth, historically worn by Ghanaian royalty. An exuberant yellow base means this jersey can be seen from space, and the Black Star sits proudly at the front and center.

It’s a sure bet to capture Ghanaian hearts and minds.

Ivory Coast

A lot is going on here. | Puma

A leopard-print home jersey is complemented by a busy alternative. It’s white base is dominated by an array of illustrations that are quite hard to discern, but seem to have taken inspiration from Ivorian flowers and fauna.

The rotated palm trees that function as stripes are the best bit about this, which would probably work better as a vest rather than a World Cup jersey.

Japan

A colorful look. | adidas

Japan just know what they’re doing, don’t they?

A classic black and white combination is enlivened by 12 colorful stripes running vertically down the shirt’s main body. Eleven represent each player, while the red stripe in the center is an ode to the Japanese soccer family.

They’ve successfully flirted with national soccer identity, and the pinstriped design reminds us of the attire associated with another immensely popular Japanese (and, of course, American) past time—baseball.

Morocco

Morocco have their work cut out to repeat their 2022 heroics. | Puma/Footy Shirt Archive

There’s no second-guessing where the inspiration behind Morocco’s kit has come from—the influence of Moroccan tilework and architecture are on full display. However, is the traditional, intricate design that dominates the center enough to make up for the monotony elsewhere?

There’s a lot of jersey that’s been left untouched.

Mexico

The smile is understandable. | adidas

There’s a smile on Santiago Giménez’s face above, and rightfully so. We mentioned Mexico’s iconic kit from the 1998 tournament in France, and there’s potential for their pair of jerseys in 2026 to boast similar popularity.

That adidas trefoil logo seemingly does make the world a better place, but it’s the color combination of red and green on the collar and sleeves that helps this jersey pop.

Netherlands

The horizontal stripe looks out of place. | Footy Headlines

Nike could’ve opted for a slick, minimalistic approach, with the sharp Oranje we associate with Dutch football neatly littered via accents on the shoulders, collar and sleeve cuffs.

The jersey’s body could’ve been left rather plain, but Nike instead opted to place an uncomfortably thick horizontal stripe across the jersey’s chest that simply looks out of place. More could’ve been done to ensure the KNVB’s lion stands out, too. It gets somewhat lost in the stripe.

New Zealand

New Zealand went for a softer approach with their away kit. | Puma

Serving as a softer alternative to their black home kit, New Zealand showcases their connection to land and sea with their pale ice-blue shirt. Natural linework pays tribute to water currents to give the jersey an exploratory essence.

Norway

All black everything. | Nike

Some may be expecting a pre-game haka from Norway at this summer’s tournament when they don’t have to wear, quite literally, their country’s flag.

Nike have gone for an all-black approach here, which doesn’t allow for much room to comment, but is nonetheless a style that almost always delivers aesthetically.

Paraguay

Paraguay revealed a modern away kit for the 2026 World Cup. | Puma

Puma leant into Paraguayan heritage with their red-earthed-inspired home jersey, but this is a deviation from tradition.

It’s a wild contrast from the classic red and white stripes, with their away shirt boasting the visuals of a fever dream. It’s unique, bold and exciting, with a clever use of light to create a striking effect that mimics movement.

Portugal

Portugal’s away boasts a nautical theme. | Puma

This jersey has a similar colorway to Portugal’s popular alternate shirt worn at Euro 2024, but the inspirations are notably different.

There‘s a nautical theme which is a prevalent here, with a deep V-shaped panel comprising a pattern of crashing waves to pay homage to the country’s connection to the sea and history of exploration. It’s an interesting design, no doubt, but the cut off from the rest of the shirt looks awkward.

Qatar

A simple look for the 2022 hosts. | adidas

To suggest this jersey is inspired by Qatar‘s all-encompassing desert dunes is surely a stretch. This is a Uniqlo T-shirt masquerading as a soccer kit.

And hey, you can’t go wrong with Uniqlo, but there‘s no chance of snagging this at a reasonable price.

Saudi Arabia

adidas have lent into Saudi high-end fashion. | adidas

There isn’t all that much difference between Saudi Arabia’s minimalistic white jersey and Qatar’s. We suppose the gold trims supply a more ’premium’ feel, but there isn’t much else to comment on.

Scotland

A nod to retro looks. | adidas

Yeah, this rocks.

Scotland are back in the big time after a 28-year absence, and their aesthetic this summer will certainly take plenty of Scots back. It’s the modern regeneration of a classic, with adidas successfully integrating vintage with modern.

The Tartan Army are going to look dashing in this.

Senegal

Senegal’s away shirt is missing a major detail. | Puma

A green-dominant Senegalese away shirt captures national heritage and pride, with all three colors of the country’s flag represented in some form.

However, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) confirmed just one star will be present on Senegal’s kits this summer, despite enjoying their second (albeit disputed and officially repudiated) AFCON success earlier this year. Puma got to work on their World Cup jerseys long before Brahim Díaz’s panenka.

Oddly, the released photos do not have any stars on display.

South Africa

South Africa have returned to adidas. | adidas

South Africa’s World Cup adidas collaboration differs to the supplier’s other work for the tournament.

There’s less of a retro feel here, and it could easily cosplay as a more traditional ’home’ jersey. They’ve done well to fit a trio of logos/crests in without the chest feeling overly busy, and we like the alternating stripes that allow the patterns room to breathe.

South Korea

South Korea have two striking designs. | Nike

While Nike wanted to evoke the spirit of the tiger with South Korea’s home jersey, they’ve aimed to capture the beauty of the country’s national flower, the Mugunghwa, here.

A primarily purple base with the floral graphic creates a distinct look that’ll undoubtedly turn heads in North America.

Spain

The European champions have gone off-white. | adidas

The European champions enter the World Cup confident of enjoying their first global conquest in 16 years, and they’re set to look rather smart on their journey to glory.

Said to be inspired by Spanish ornaments found in Spanish literature, this off-white look is as opulent as it gets. A maroon and faded gold trim speaks to the Spanish flag, with everything working so effortlessly well.

Switzerland

A garish training shirt feel. | Puma

Oh, Switzerland. So pleasant. So serene. So neutral. Your soccer jerseys seldom offend, but this is a catastrophe.

Is it a bib, or an ugly-looking training shirt? Puma, please fill us in.

Uruguay

Wakanda forever! | Footy Headlines

We certainly didn’t have a Black Panther-inspired Uruguayan away kit on our bingo cards. Does Montevideo love Chadwick Boseman?

Okay, there’s no mention of Wakanda on the jersey, but there are notable similarities between Black Panther’s costume and this shirt.

It’s unlike anything we’ve seen a South American nation wear at the World Cup, and is drastically different in style to Uruguay’s classic-looking home attire.

USMNT

Stars litter the background of the USMNT’s away jersey. | Footy Headlines

It’s quite hard to discern from the image above, but trust us, there’s more to the USMNT’s away jersey that meets the eye.

Nevertheless, the lack of color and notable design features means this shirt is unlikely to gain the reverence of some of its predecessors, including the garish but ultimately adored away jersey from USA ’94.

You’ll see some stars littered throughout the shirt when you look up close, but the colors used mean they’re pretty well hidden. Hopefully, it shines brighter in the flesh.

Play-off Nations Who Could Still Qualify

Albania

Macron have stuck with one design. | Footy Headlines

Macron are not yet represented at the 2026 World Cup, but they will be if Albania pull something special off in the playoffs.

Their new kit designs are similar, just with different colors. Albania’s off-white away jersey is complemented by a sharp red collar and sleeve cuffs. There’s also a somewhat interesting wave design to take in, too.

Czechia

A jersey that lacks subtlety. | Pum

Rather peculiar designs, inspired by street maps and chalk marks on pavement, litter Czechia’s away kit, which also boasts streaks of gold. The features aren’t exactly coalescing as one to make a memorable shirt, and it wouldn’t be a disaster if it weren’t seen in North America this summer.

Denmark

A nod to 1986. | Footy Headlines

The home jersey’s uninspiring, but we appreciate what Hummel have done here.

Very rarely can you go wrong when you dip into nostalgia, and Danes of a certain generation will think of their dashing outfit of ’86 when they see Denmark’s new pinstriped away jersey.

Italy

Beautiful. | Footy Headlines

A minimalistic changed strip for the Italians, who almost always look dapper.

The Azzurri’s away jersey is bereft of outstanding detail, but there’s a subtly textured design running throughout the shirt’s body. Moreover, the colors of the collar and cuffs remind us a little bit of Leeds United’s iconic get ups from the 70s.

Jamaica

Jamaica’s jerseys will be among the favorites if they reach the World Cup. | adidas

A crowd pleaser that’s likely to be popular even if Jamaica fail to qualify for the tournament.

Their away jersey is even livelier than the home, tapping into the spirit of reggae through a bold black base and punchy musically-inspired graphics.

Mason Holgate, pictured above, may not look particularly thrilled with what he’s wearing, but the former Everton defender will surely be in the minority.

Northern Ireland

Minimalist. | Footy Headlines

Another simple adidas design, with Northern Ireland’s away shirt solely white and dark green. More subtle diagonal lines run across the body of the shirt, too.

Poland

An all-red look for the Poles. | Nike

This isn’t merely a red look for Poland, but rather a ’deep crimson’ aesthetic. It’s bold and littered with detail, with the graphics that run through the jersey supposed to represent marble veins, not streaks of lightning.

The Polish Eagle crest stands proudly on the left chest.

Republic of Ireland

Castore will be hoping for more Irish miracles in March. | Footy Headlines

It took a Troy Parrott-inspired miracle to reach this point, and Castore must be desperate for more Irish luck to manifest in March, so they can appear on the big stage this summer.

A sharp-looking home kit is complemented by a far more chaotic changed strip that does feel more like a quirky training shirt as opposed to something you’d wear at your first World Cup in a generation.

Sweden

Royal blue facilitates a royal look. | Footy Headlines

You probably haven’t seen stripes like these before. Still, the peculiar streaks that run down Sweden’s away jersey somewhat enhance the ’royal’ feel about it.

It’s a classic color scheme, but the rich blue looks particularly sultry here, neatly complementing the murmurs of a washed-looking yellow that appear.

Türkiye

Centrality isn’t the answer. | Footy Headlines

Türkiye have got to stop with this centrality obsession. There’s so much room for crests, numbers and swooshes on the body of the shirt, but they’re on top of each other here.

Unfortunately, there are very few redeemable features. A lack of detail makes up the dominant white body, and that horizontal stripe is simply too thick.

Ukraine

adidas packs its effort into the top half of the jersey. | Footy Headlines

Adidas clearly thought all their work was done once they completed the top half of Ukraine’s royal blue away jersey.

All the action is packed into the chest, most notably a tonal geometric pattern inspired by traditional Ukrainian embroidery motifs. It’s a bit messy, but the distinct contrast of blue and yellow almost always works on a soccer jersey.

Wales

A retro look | FAW

The Welsh FA are certainly bullish on what they could be wearing this summer, describing their away jersey as a "masterpiece of football design.”

It’s hard to disagree, in truth, with the classic collar appearance complemented by unique designs of the Welsh dragon, which dominate the body of the cream-colored jersey. The alternating red and green adidas stripes are a nice addition, too.

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