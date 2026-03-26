3 Big Questions Facing Mauricio Pochettino, USMNT Ahead of March Friendlies

The U.S. men’s national team has just four friendlies until they kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles, and manager Mauricio Pochettino’s group still faces plenty of questions.

In the final international window before the Argentine names his 26-man World Cup roster in May, finding answers to those queries this month could prove vital to their hope of a long run in this summer’s tournament.

Before the USMNT faces UEFA giants, Belgium and Portugal, in Atlanta this week, here are three questions the Stars and Stripes must answer in this window.

Defining the Attacking Partnership to Benefit Pulisic

Will Folarin Balogun prove himself as the best striker for the USMNT? | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

The USMNT has a history of potent strikers, but after the Josh Sargent experiment failed to reap rewards at the 2022 World Cup, the team has been on the hunt for an attacking solution.

This window presents a critical opportunity to figure that out against two European sides that will likely to hold the greater share of possession in both matches. The March camp also offers the first time European players are in midseason form since Pochettino shifted the team to a 3-5-2 when in possession.

With the new system, Pochettino is likely to rely on more than just one player leading the attacking lines—and the first question to answer, is whether AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic is among the pair, given he has played as a near second striker in Serie A through 2025-26, rather than at the left winger role he has often played with the USMNT.

Should Pochettino opt to use Pulisic as an outright forward and an asset that can also drift wide to link up with streaking wingbacks, then it’s about uncovering which other forward best fits alongside him.

Folarin Balogun, undoubtedly the highest-quality goalscorer the USMNT has, is likely the answer; however, he lacks familiarity with the system, having played in a 4-3-3 at AS Monaco. As such, Balogun should be the first option, but if he doesn’t instantly jive, then PSV Eindhoven’s Ricardo Pepi with his mobility and pace could be the one to get the best out of a Pulisic-led duo.

Regardless of who it is, defining a top-two striker force will clear up plenty of questions for Pochettino.

Where Does Weston McKennie Play?

Weston McKennie returns to the USMNT after missing out on the November window. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Upon announcing the USMNT squad for this window, Pochettino said that Juventus is McKennie plus 10 other players. In many ways, he’s right, given the mix of positions the 27-year-old has played with the Old Lady this season.

With his qualities as a strong positional player and the depth the USMNT has at wingback, expect McKennie to be in one of the central midfield roles, likely on the right. If he plays there, not only will he be able to control the middle of the park, but also shift wide and cover defensively when one of Alex Freeman, Joe Scally or, hopefully, at the World Cup, the currently-injured Sergiño Dest, charges forward.

McKennie is the most versatile talent and one of the few elite gamebreakers the USMNT has to offer. Finding a spot where he thrives most is critical for any success.

“I celebrate that he can play in every single place,” Pochettino said last week. “Like his coach said, he can be the best striker ... He can play fullback, can play midfield. I think he‘s playing, and he‘s playing in different positions, and of course, it‘s good for him, it‘s good for us. It‘s good to have a player that can play in different positions and to give the balance.”

What Does Gio Reyna’s Involvement Look Like?

Gio Reyna models the new USMNT kit. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Gio Reyna’s talent is undeniable, but his lack of playing time and form through the last several seasons in the Bundesliga is a concern. Still, the 23-year-old’s elite first touch and deft dribbling abilities could define him as a difference-making player not only in March but also at the World Cup.

Considering he has played just 26 minutes in 2026, Pochettino would be wise to start him in the center of midfield just to see how much he can actually create. Yet if Reyna can’t go from being out of form to starring with the USMNT this window against elite opponents, then it’s time to move on from him as a potential starter.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC