7 Best Goals of Alex Morgan's Career
Over the course of her illustrious career, Alex Morgan produced plenty of highlight reel-worthy goals for both club and country.
On Sunday, Sept. 8, Morgan laced up her boots for the final time. The U.S. women's national team striker bid an emotional farewell to the sport just three days after announcing her retirement and second pregnancy.
The 35-year-old won just about every trophy in women's soccer, including two World Cups, an Olympic gold medal and a Champions League. She also was named to the USWNT's All-Time Best XI back in 2013.
Although she did not find the back of the net in her final game for the San Diego Wave, Morgan has a career full of iconic goals that will live in infamy.
7. Morgan's Stoppage Time Winner
Morgan found the winner for the USWNT in the 91st minute against France in the 2016 SheBelieves Cup. Both sides were scoreless before Morgan streaked past France's backline and buried a textbook finish from 15 yards out with her left foot.
The goal sent the home crowd at Nissan Stadium to their feet as Morgan ran over to the touchline to celebrate with her teammates.
The victory would go on to spark the USA's title-winning campaign in the tournament.
6. A Hat Trick against NJ/NY Gotham FC
Morgan translated her national team success to the NWSL in her first season with the San Diego Wave. The legendary player won the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot after scoring 15 goals in 17 games.
Her most impressive feat during the 2022 season came against NJ/NY Gotham FC when she scored four goals in 90 minutes, becoming just the third player ever to do so in the NWSL.
Morgan's finish to secure the hat trick reminded the world just how lethal she is in the final third. She bullied McCall Zerboni off the ball and then curled a left-footed strike past Ashlyn Harris.
5. Morgan's First World Cup Goal
The USWNT was holding on to a precarious 1–2 lead against France in the 2011 World Cup semifinals before Morgan got herself on the scoresheet with a much-needed insurance goal. Morgan dribbled into the box and waited for Bérangère Sapowicz to leave her line before chipping the ball into the far right corner.
The 82nd minute finish marked Morgan's first ever World Cup goal. The USA's number 13 would go on to score eight more on soccer's biggest stage in her international career.
Watch the moment here.
4. The Breakthrough in the 2011 World Cup Final
The USA and Japan were scoreless for 68 minutes in the 2011 World Cup final until Morgan found the game's first goal. Megan Rapinoe sent a pinpoint long ball that played Morgan in behind the Japanese defense, and the striker only needed one settling touch with her right boot before beating Ayumi Kaihori with her left.
Although the game ultimately ended in defeat for the USWNT, Morgan's sublime finish in one of the biggest matches of her career was a sign of many more to come over the next decade.
Watch the game's opener here.
3. Morgan Reaches 100
Morgan recorded her 100th goal for the USWNT just two months before the Stars and Stripes left for the 2019 World Cup. Against an inferior Australian defense, the No. 9 won possession on the left flank before streaking in the box and finishing with her right foot as she went to ground.
The goal did not come in a high stakes moment like many of her others, but it etched Morgan's name in the history books. She became just one of seven women to ever score 100 goals for the USWNT.
Watch the historic moment here.
2. Morgan Sips the Tea
Rapinoe might have left the 2019 World Cup with the Golden Ball, but Morgan left with the most memorable moment of the tournament. The striker found the winner in the semifinals against England with a perfect header in the 31st minute.
Even more noteworthy than her finish was her celebration; Morgan mimicked sipping a cup of tea while her English opponents dejectedly walked back to the center circle. Watch the moment here.
The USWNT icon would go on to win the Silver Boot for her six goals at the competition and her second World Cup.
1. "Alex Morgan Has Done It!"
Of all Morgan's brilliant finishes, her goal to seal the USWNT's victory in the 2012 London Olympics semifinals remains the highlight of her career.
In the 123rd minute of a 3–3 tie with Canada, Morgan headed home a lovely cross from Heather O'Reilly in front of a packed Old Trafford. Arlo White's legendary voice-cracking call makes the moment all the more special.
The winner allowed the Stars and Stripes to punch their ticket to their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal match, where they went on to defeat Japan to stand atop the podium at the third straight Olympics.