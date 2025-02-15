AC Milan 1-0 Hellas Verona: Player Ratings as Santiago Gimenez's First Goal at San Siro Gives Rossoneri the Win
Mexico national team striker, Santiago Giménez, scored in his San Siro debut to give AC Milan a 1–0 win vs. Hellas Verona that closes the gap to the Champions League places in Serie A.
The hosts struggled to break down Hellas Verona's compact low block in the first half. Scoring opportunities were hard to come by in the first 45 minutes, with fouls continuously stopping play, making it a rocky, interrupted affair. Giménez, thought he'd scored for the first time at the San Siro, but his goal was ruled out for offsides.
"El Bebote" wouldn't be denied from scoring in his first home game with his new team, though. In the 75th minute, after a great touch-and-go play between Alejandro Jiménez and Rafael Leão, the latter set up Giménez for him to simply tap-in the ball with a header to score the game winner for the Rossoneri. It's Giménez's second goal in as many Serie A games.
It wasn't the most brilliant display from Milan, but the team did their job continue to get closer to the European places in Serie A. Sérgio Conceição decided manage the minutes of some of his key players, including USMNT captain, Cristian Pulisic.
With the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff tie vs. Feyenoord, where Milan is down 0–1, taking place in 72 hours, Conceição needs his squad at peak fitness to mount the comeback.
Player ratings from the night below.
AC Milan Player Ratings vs. Hellas Verona (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Mike Maignan
7.9/10
RB: Kyle Walker
7.2/10
CB: Malick Thiaw
7.2/10
CB: Matteo Gabbia
8.1/10
LB: Theo Hernández
7.8/10
CM: Youssouf Fofana
7.3/10
CM: Tijjani Reijnders
7.8/10
RW: Yunus Musah
6.9/10
AM: João Félix
7.3/10
LW: Riccardo Sottil
6.3/10
ST: Santiago Giménez
7.8/10
SUB: Alejandro Jiménez (46' for Walker)
6.7/10
SUB: Rafael Leão (46' for Sottil)
7.1/10
SUB: Cristian Pulisic (68' for Fofana)
6.4/10
SUB: Tammy Abraham (82' for Giménez)
N/A
SUB: Filippo Terracciano (88' for Félix)
N/A