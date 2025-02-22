AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Torino: Serie A
AC Milan are back in action against Torino in Serie A, hoping to continue their charge up the standings.
The Rossoneri are coming off a frustrating performance that saw their UEFA Champions League campaign come to an end at the hands of Eredivisie side, Feyenoord. Milan were heavily favored going into the knockout phase playoff matchup, but that didn't materialize on the pitch and Feyenoord deservedly advanced to the round of 16.
Milan must quickly put the elimination behind them, though, as they turn their attention to their remaining 13 Serie A games. If they want Champions League soccer next season, Sérgio Conceição's men must climb from seventh to fourth in the standings, cutting a gap that currently sits at five points.
With no more European soccer to worry about for the rest of the year, Conceição will likely deploy his strongest XI to finish strong in Serie A.
Here's how AC Milan could lineup vs. Torino on Saturday, Feb. 22.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Torino (4-2-3-1)
GK: Mike Maignan—The France international will look for his 11th clean sheet of the season in Serie A.
RB: Kyle Walker—The former Manchester City man will patrol the right flank.
CB: Fikayo Tomori—The Chelsea academy graduate will return to the lineup after serving his one-game suspension.
CB: Strahinja Pavlović—The Serbian's ability in the air is a valuable asset for Conceição.
LB: Theo Hernández—The Frenchman will hope to win back Milan fans after his red card for diving in the second leg vs. Feyenoord was the turning point of the tie.
CM: Youssouf Fofana—Fofana's absence from the XI against Feyenoord was a head-scratcher but he'll return to offer balance in the midfield.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders is Milan's top scorer in Serie A this season with seven goals.
RW: Christian Pulisic—No player has more Serie A assists than Pulisic since he joined AC Milan.
AM: João Félix—Félix will look to bounce back after a poor performance in Milan's elimination from the Champions League.
LW: Rafael Leão—The Portugal international needs to find consistency to help Milan in the pivotal home stretch of the season.
ST: Santiago Giménez—The Mexican has scored in three of his first five games for Milan, breaking a Champions League record in that stretch.