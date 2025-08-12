Al Nassr ‘Snub Barcelona Forward’ As Kingsley Coman Transfer Nears
Al Nassr have struck an agreement to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, reports have revealed, having decided against pursuing Barcelona’s Ferran Torres.
The Saudi Arabian side are looking to follow up Cristiano Ronaldo’s new contract with a handful of big-name reinforcements. João Félix and Iñigo Martínez have both made the move to Al Nassr, leaving Chelsea and Barcelona respectively.
Reports suggested Al Nassr could pursue another Barcelona star after Martínez, with Ferran touted as a possible target, but Fabrizio Romano insisted there is no interest in such a transfer from either side.
Instead, the focus is on Coman and and fresh update has confirmed an agreement has been reached to take the France international to Al Nassr this summer.
Al Nassr will pay slightly below €30 million ($34.9 million) to sign Coman, who has agreed a three-year contract to move to the Middle East just weeks after publicly declaring his desire to remain with Bayern.
As for Ferran, the 25-year-old is completely focused on Barcelona. There have been plenty of rumors of a summer exit from Catalonia for Ferran, with a number of Premier League sides touted as suitors, but he remains a key part of Hansi Flick’s side.
While he was restricted to just 12 La Liga starts last season, Ferran did make 45 appearances across all competitions and was often Flick’s first choice off the bench in a number of positions across the forward line.
Ferran’s return of 19 goals was only bettered by Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, whose recent injury could open the door for more minutes as a central striker, although there will be added competition for places from the incoming Marcus Rashford.