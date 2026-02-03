Albacete vs. Barcelona—Copa del Rey: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Barcelona are hoping to avoid Real Madrid’s fate when they visit second-tier side Albacete in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
Albacete, who haven’t featured in La Liga in over 20 years, enjoyed one of their greatest nights in the previous round, downing the 15-time European champions 3–2 to set up yet another blockbuster tie.
Barça are the most successful team in Copa del Rey history, lifting the trophy a whopping 32 times. Hansi Flick’s side are also the holders after beating Madrid 3–2 in last season’s final, but no one has retained this crown since the Blaugrana themselves won four successive iterations between 2015 and 2018.
Buoyed by their triumph over Los Blancos, Albacete have won three straight in the second tier but still reside in mid-table. Relegation fears have at least been allayed, and a win on Tuesday night would match their best-ever Copa del Rey performance. They haven’t reached the semifinals since 1994–95.
To get here, Albacete also beat Celta Vigo in the round of 32, while Barça beat La Liga 2 leaders Racing Santander 2–0 in the last 16.
What Time Does Albacete vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Albacete, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Carlos Belmonte
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 2
- Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT
Albacete vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Albacete: 0 wins
- Barcelona: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: Barcelona 2–0 Albacete (May 1, 2005)—La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Albacete (WWWWL)
Barcelona (WWWWL)
Albacete 2–0 Real Zaragoza
Elche 1–3 Barcelona
Real Valladolid 0–1 Albacete
Barcelona 4–1 Copenhagen
Albacete 1–0 Cádiz
Barcelona 3–0 Real Oviedo
Albacete 3–2 Real Madrid
Slavia Prague 2–4 Barcelona
Real Sociedad B 0–0 Albacete
Real Sociedad 2–1 Barcelona
Albacete Team News
Jefté Betancor was Albacete’s hero against Real Madrid, scoring twice in his side’s stunning victory. The striker came off the bench in the previous round, but will surely be included in Alberto González’s starting XI for Barcelona’s visit.
Betancor also scored in 2–0 win over Real Zaragoza at the weekend.
The unlikely quarterfinalists are pretty healthy heading into Tuesday’s game, but González has confirmed that Pepe Sánchez, who also appeared off the bench against Madrid, isn’t fit to feature. Albacete are also set to be without Higinio Marin due to a thigh issue.
Albacete Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Albacete predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Lizoain; Aguado, Moreno, Neva, Gómez; Capi, Pacheco, Villar, Mélendez; Betancor, Medina.
Barcelona Team News
Barcelona had to navigate a tricky test in the round of 16, forcing Flick to name a strong starting XI. Whether he does the same here remains to be seen, but the German is expected to rotate from Saturday’s win at Elche
Lamine Yamal has started the new year in dazzling form, and he should earn a breather on Tuesday night. Instead, Roony Bardghji could start, and Marcus Rashford will come in down the left to mitigate Raphinha’s injury.
The Brazilian has joined Pedri, Gavi and Andreas Christensen on the sidelines, but he isn’t expected to be out for very long with an adductor strain.
João Cancelo, Gerard Martín and Marc Bernal are also in contention to make Flick’s midweek starting lineup.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Albacete
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Albacete (4-2-3-1): García; Cancelo, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; Bernal, De Jong; Bardghji, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski.
Albacete vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
It’s been a fairytale run for Albacete, who have beaten two La Liga clubs, including the world’s biggest, to get here. They’ll absolutely relish this occasion, with Barcelona the ones with everything to lose.
A special night is in store at the Carlos Belmonte, and Flick’s likely rotation does offer the in-form hosts a chance at pulling off another giant-killing. However, Barça enter Tuesday’s contest in a good moment. While a few defensive issues have resurfaced as of late, they look assured of themselves once more, and the visitors should be able to weather any storms a plucky opponent throws their way.
Barça won’t succumb to Madrid’s fate, instead progressing into the last four with some comfort.
Prediction: Albacete 1–3 Barcelona
