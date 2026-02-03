Albacete vs. Barcelona—Copa del Rey: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona are hoping to avoid Real Madrid’s fate when they visit second-tier side Albacete in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Albacete, who haven’t featured in La Liga in over 20 years, enjoyed one of their greatest nights in the previous round, downing the 15-time European champions 3–2 to set up yet another blockbuster tie.

Barça are the most successful team in Copa del Rey history, lifting the trophy a whopping 32 times. Hansi Flick’s side are also the holders after beating Madrid 3–2 in last season’s final, but no one has retained this crown since the Blaugrana themselves won four successive iterations between 2015 and 2018.

Buoyed by their triumph over Los Blancos, Albacete have won three straight in the second tier but still reside in mid-table. Relegation fears have at least been allayed, and a win on Tuesday night would match their best-ever Copa del Rey performance. They haven’t reached the semifinals since 1994–95.

To get here, Albacete also beat Celta Vigo in the round of 32, while Barça beat La Liga 2 leaders Racing Santander 2–0 in the last 16.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Copa del Rey clash.

What Time Does Albacete vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Albacete, Spain

: Albacete, Spain Stadium : Estadio Carlos Belmonte

: Estadio Carlos Belmonte Date : Tuesday, Feb. 2

: Tuesday, Feb. 2 Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT

Albacete vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Albacete : 0 wins

: 0 wins Barcelona : 5 wins

: 5 wins Draws: 0

Last Meeting: Barcelona 2–0 Albacete (May 1, 2005)—La Liga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Albacete (WWWWL) Barcelona (WWWWL) Albacete 2–0 Real Zaragoza Elche 1–3 Barcelona Real Valladolid 0–1 Albacete Barcelona 4–1 Copenhagen Albacete 1–0 Cádiz Barcelona 3–0 Real Oviedo Albacete 3–2 Real Madrid Slavia Prague 2–4 Barcelona Real Sociedad B 0–0 Albacete Real Sociedad 2–1 Barcelona

How to Watch Albacete vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

Albacete Team News

Jefté Betancor scored twice in Albacete’s 3–2 win over Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Jefté Betancor was Albacete’s hero against Real Madrid, scoring twice in his side’s stunning victory. The striker came off the bench in the previous round, but will surely be included in Alberto González’s starting XI for Barcelona’s visit.

Betancor also scored in 2–0 win over Real Zaragoza at the weekend.

The unlikely quarterfinalists are pretty healthy heading into Tuesday’s game, but González has confirmed that Pepe Sánchez, who also appeared off the bench against Madrid, isn’t fit to feature. Albacete are also set to be without Higinio Marin due to a thigh issue.

Albacete Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

They couldn’t, could they? | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Albacete predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Lizoain; Aguado, Moreno, Neva, Gómez; Capi, Pacheco, Villar, Mélendez; Betancor, Medina.

Barcelona Team News

Raphinha will miss Tuesday’s cup tie. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona had to navigate a tricky test in the round of 16, forcing Flick to name a strong starting XI. Whether he does the same here remains to be seen, but the German is expected to rotate from Saturday’s win at Elche

Lamine Yamal has started the new year in dazzling form, and he should earn a breather on Tuesday night. Instead, Roony Bardghji could start, and Marcus Rashford will come in down the left to mitigate Raphinha’s injury.

The Brazilian has joined Pedri, Gavi and Andreas Christensen on the sidelines, but he isn’t expected to be out for very long with an adductor strain.

João Cancelo, Gerard Martín and Marc Bernal are also in contention to make Flick’s midweek starting lineup.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Albacete

Flick should rotate from Saturday’s 3–1 win over Elche. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Albacete (4-2-3-1): García; Cancelo, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; Bernal, De Jong; Bardghji, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski.

Albacete vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

It’s been a fairytale run for Albacete, who have beaten two La Liga clubs, including the world’s biggest, to get here. They’ll absolutely relish this occasion, with Barcelona the ones with everything to lose.

A special night is in store at the Carlos Belmonte, and Flick’s likely rotation does offer the in-form hosts a chance at pulling off another giant-killing. However, Barça enter Tuesday’s contest in a good moment. While a few defensive issues have resurfaced as of late, they look assured of themselves once more, and the visitors should be able to weather any storms a plucky opponent throws their way.

Barça won’t succumb to Madrid’s fate, instead progressing into the last four with some comfort.

Prediction: Albacete 1–3 Barcelona

