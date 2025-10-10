‘We Are Fighting’—Altay Bayindir Opens Up on Man Utd Battle With Senne Lammens
Altay Bayındır has revealed he has a strong working relationship with fellow Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens despite the pair competing to be the club’s main man between the sticks.
André Onana’s loan transfer to Trabzonspor means Bayındır and Lammens are United’s leading goalkeeping options, with the former having started the season as the starter. The Türkiye international made some high-profile errors, however, and has since been usurped by his Belgian clubmate.
Lammens made his United debut in last weekend’s crucial 2–0 win over Sunderland and produced a confident and assured display to ensure he maintains his position ahead of Bayındır in the pecking order.
Bayındır now faces an uphill battle to reclaim the starting spot but views competition with United’s summer recruit as healthy.
“That is the way, everyone has to be together, always,” the 27-year-old told Manchester Evening News. “We have a good group, a good goalkeeper group, and we are always pushing each of ourselves on the pitch.
“Of course, we are fighting for the shirt, but in the outside, we have a good relationship, like how we did with André. He’s at Trabzonspor and he’s doing well.”
United have made an underwhelming start to the season, accumulating just ten points from their opening seven Premier League matches. They are not competing in Europe this year and have already suffered a humiliating defeat to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.
Reflecting on United’s performances, Bayındır added: “I can say football is a team thing. Everyone needs to work good, you know? Everyone needs to be focused. From my side, every day, after every game, we are improving ourselves and we’re thinking what we need to do more.
“After the game, we are doing the analysis. We’re seeing everything in the analysis, which parts we have to improve—everything. When you can catch the routine, you can be better every game, because it’s about experience. Also you’re learning something from every game and that’s the important thing.”
With games few and far between for United in comparison to their traditional rivals this season, Bayındır will have few opportunities to wrestle the gloves back from Lammens. Ruben Amorim will be hoping for some consistency in between the posts at long last.