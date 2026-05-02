‘No Contact’—Alvaro Arbeloa Facing Another Locker Room Bust-Up at Real Madrid

Álvaro Arbeloa refused to shed any light on reports of a clash with Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, insisting “what happens in the dressing room stays in the dressing room.”

It was reported in early April that Arbeloa had found himself in a heated exchange with defender Raúl Asencio, and now MARCA state Ceballos has also hit out at the manager behind the scenes.

What Happened Between Ceballos and Arbeloa?

Dani Ceballos is expected to leave Madrid this summer. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

Ceballos has been a fringe player at Madrid for several years now. Under Arbeloa, he has seen just five appearances and a total of 144 minutes.

The report claims tensions had been bubbling between Ceballos and Arbeloa and culminated with a meeting on Thursday, when the midfielder went into his manager’s office for a private conversation. The specifics of that meeting have not been made public.

However, it is claimed that Ceballos informed the Madrid dressing room that he had asked Arbeloa “not to have any contact” with him between now and the end of the season, when Ceballos is once again expected to be made available for transfer.

Just what caused Ceballos to confront Arbeloa is not particularly clear. The report even suggests club officials believe the midfielder has intentionally tried to create drama in an attempt to weaken their negotiating stance as he looks for a summer exit, angling for a return to Real Betis that has failed to materialize on a number of occasions over the past few years.

While Madrid wanted to avoid further behind-the-scenes tensions in a season headlined by problems between former boss Xabi Alonso and star winger Vinicius Junior, those upstairs at the Bernabéu have sided with Arbeloa.

Arbeloa Responds to Ceballos Incident

Arbeloa was quickly asked about the incident. | Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press/Getty Images

Predictably, the situation was the first question posed to Arbeloa during his press conference on Saturday.

The Madrid boss did not deny the claims, but made it clear he had no interest in discussing anything that happens behind the scenes.

“I don’t get into public debates about situations with my players,” he warned.

“I’ve been in this locker room for over 20 years, and the first thing I learned is that things stay in the locker room. I’ve held that view for 20 years, and I stand by it.”

All eyes will be on the Madrid squad for Sunday’s meeting with Espanyol. Ceballos has not played for the club since returning from injury at the start of April and was left out of the squad completely for the 1–1 draw with Real Betis last time out.

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