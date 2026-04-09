‘Disagreement’—Real Madrid Star Dropped After Alvaro Arbeloa Clash

Raúl Asencio was an unused substitute for Real Madrid’s defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, continuing a run of six matches without featuring for the club.

The center back last made an outing as he started the 2–1 victory over Celta Vigo on March 6, but hasn’t been seen since—despite being fit. The reason appears to have been a rift with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

According to a report from MARCA, the 23-year-old took issue with Arbeloa’s decision to leave him out of the lineup to face Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 first leg at the Bernabéu. The coach instead selected a pairing of Antonio Rüdiger and Dean Huijsen—with Asencio remaining an unused substitute.

This rankled with Asencio, who is reported to have made a big effort to be fit to play in the league win over Vigo five days before, amid a defensive injury crisis. As a result, Asencio thought he “deserved” to be rewarded with a starting spot in the glamor Champions League tie.

Standoff Between Manager and Player Ends With Apology

Raül Asencio was left out of two matchday rosters over a bust up with Arbeloa. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Tensions escalated with Asencio ruling himself out of Madrid’s league encounter with Elche, citing muscular discomfort.

Arbeloa is said to be have been frustrated by Asencio’s decision, as he had to turn to Rüdiger in the Elche match despite the German’s fitness needing to be carefully managed.

Asencio was then left out of the next two matchday rosters to face Manchester City and Atlético Madrid, Arbeloa supposedly demanding the defender apologize to the squad for his behavior.

With rumors about the player circulating online, Asencio and Arbeloa buried the hatchet after the player made a public apology to his teammates, and has since been included in the rosters to face Mallorca and Bayern Munich—though he was an unused substitute in both matches.

According to the report, the “saga” is now closed with Asencio once again available for selection.

Off -Field Issues for Asencio

Asencio is set to face trail along with three former Real Madrid youth team players. | Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press/Getty Images

Asencio, who joined the Real Madrid youth academy in 2017, has gone on to to make 72 first-team appearances for the club, and even earned comparisons to the great Sergio Ramos for his rugged defensive style. However, his time at Madrid has been mired in off-field controversy.

Back in September 2025, it was confirmed that Asencio, along with three former Real Madrid youth players, are to stand trial in connection with the alleged filming and distribution of sexual videos involving two women, one of whom was a minor at the time.

It follows a police and judicial investigation into the case, which is alleged to have have happened on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria in June 2023.

Prosecutors are reported to be seeking a prison sentence of two years and six months for Asencio.

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