Alvaro Arbeloa Leaves Seven Stars Out for First Real Madrid Match

Álvaro Arbeloa’s first big decision as Real Madrid manager is leaving Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham out of the team for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey round of 16.

Rodrygo, Thibaut Courtois, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Antonio Rüdiger and Álvaro Carreras were also missing from the squad list published by the club on the morning of the match.

The absences of Éder Militão, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ferland Mendy were expected because of injuries, while Brahim Díaz is still on international duty with Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Only four days after facing Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia and flying home to Madrid, Arbeloa has gambled that he can afford to rest seven of his most important players against Albacete—who sit one point above the relegation zone in Spain’s second tier.

Mbappé missed the Super Cup semifinal win against Atlético Madrid, staying in Spain because of a knee injury. But he rushed the recovery to join his teammates in Saudi Arabia for the final and is thought to have played through the pain in the defeat to Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Jude Bellingham are both missing for Real Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

It makes no sense to risk the Frenchman, who has scored 47.5% of Real Madrid’s goals this season, in a cup tie the team should comfortably win without him. Rodrygo also won’t be risked, while Bellingham, Courtois, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger and Carreras could all benefit from rest.

Vinicius Junior, however, is available, alongside the familiar figures of Federico Valverde and captain Dani Carvajal.

Soccer is a squad sport and Los Blancos have a must-win La Liga match against Levante on Saturday to keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona, who have a trickier road game at Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid Castilla Filling the Gaps

Manuel Ángel captains Real Madrid Castilla. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Before being handed control of the first-team immediately after Xabi Alonso left the club on Monday, Arbeloa was Real Madrid Castilla manager. It’s therefore little surprise to see him include a number of the younger player he already knows well in his 20-player group that has made the trip to Albacete, south east of Madrid halfway to the Valencian coast.

Defenders David Jiménez and Joan Martínez, and midfielders Jorge Cestero, Manuel Ángel and César Palacios are selected and have a chance of getting on the pitch. Some could even start.

Real Madrid Squad vs. Albacete—Copa del Rey, Round of 16

Goalkeepers: Andriy Lunin, Fran González, Sergio Mestre.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Raúl Asensio, Fran García, Dean Huijsen, David Jiménez, Joan Martínez.

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Arda Güler, Dani Ceballos, Jorge Cestero, Manuel Ángel, César Palacios.

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo García, Franco Mastantuono.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE