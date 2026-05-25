‘Tough Times’—Alvaro Arbeloa Sends Parting Message to Kylian Mbappe After Real Madrid Exit

Álvaro Arbeloa appeared to draw a line under his war of words with Kylian Mbappé, calling the forward “an extraordinary player with with unparalleled talent” in a parting message on social media.

Arbeloa confirmed his exit as Real Madrid manager ahead of Saturday’s La Liga closer at home to Athletic Club—a match the hosts won 4–2, with Mbappé among the scorers.

The No.9 netted Madrid’s third of the evening and 25th of the campaign to seal his Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top scorer in back-to-back seasons.

Despite the goals, it has not been a straightforward year for Mbappé, who is yet to win a major trophy since his move to Madrid two years ago.

The striker’s failure to gel with Vinícius Jr has been the source of much frustration to Madrid fans, while off-field issues including an ill-timed vacation in Italy have added to the growing sense of disappointment.

Turbulent Months for Mbappé and Arbeloa

Mbappé and Arbeloa butted heads in recent weeks. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Mbappé, who was left out of the Clásico defeat to Barcelona and then only came off the bench in the win over Real Oviedo earlier this month, hit back at criticism, while also appearing to throw shade at his manager.

The World Cup winner claimed he was “fourth choice” under Arbeloa, while telling reporters that Real Madrid had lost “structure and playing style” in the second half of the season. He also talked up his “great relationship” with Arbeloa’s predecessor, Xabi Alonso, and insisted he doesn’t watch the manager’s press conferences.

Mbappé was reported to have disagreed with those who pushed for Alonso’s mid-season exit, while he has failed to see eye to eye with Arbeloa.

Despite the friction, Arbeloa and Mbappé managed to get through the final games of the season without further incident and appeared to have buried the hatchet following confirmation of the manager’s departure.

‘Tough Times Don’t Last’—Arbeloa

Kylian Mbappé ended the season with the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top goalscorer. | Filipe Amorim/AFP/Getty Images

On his Instagram stories, Arbeloa wrote a tribute to his star forward along side an image of the pair hugging.

He posted: “Thank you very much, Kylian Mbappé. I will always boast about having coached such an extraordinary football player with unparalleled talent. Tough times don’t last forever, but strong people do.”

Mbappé wasn’t the only player to receive a warm parting message from Arbeloa, who described Antonio Rüdiger as “my warrior” and Jude Bellingham as “a true leader” among other tributes in the same Instagram story.

Addressing Vinícius Jr, Arbeloa wrote: “Thank you, Vini, for your commitment, your effort, your talent, and your courage.

“Never change. It has been an honor to be your coach.”

Arbeloa Rules Out Staying for Now

Álvaro Arbeloa spent half a season as Real Madrid manager. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s season closer, Arbeloa confirmed his departure but suggested that he would like to return to the club one day if given the chance.

“I’m leaving Real Madrid with immense gratitude as the players have made me a better person and made me enjoy every day,” he told reporters.

“I hope it’s just a ‘see you later’ because I’ve always considered this my home. I’ve been with Real Madrid for 20 years in many different roles. This will be my last match this season as Real Madrid coach, and I don’t know if it will be the last of my career as Real Madrid coach.”

However, he ruled out the possibility of staying on as part of the coaching set-up under his expected replacement José Mourinho.

“Mourinho has a fantastic coaching staff, he’s very well supported. If he comes, he’ll come with his own people, as it should be. There’s no possibility of me joining him,” he added.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC