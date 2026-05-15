What Happens Next After Kylian Mbappé’s Explosive Outburst?

A routine 2–0 home win over already-relegated Real Oviedo should’ve been just the sort of light reprieve Real Madrid needed after a rough couple of weeks. It wasn’t to be.

The action on the pitch at the Bernabéu was unspectacular but efficient. Madrid got the job done on Thursday night with a goal in each half from Gonzalo García and Jude Bellingham, as they managed only their second shutout in 13 games.

However, it was events off the pitch that brought the fireworks. Kylian Mbappé, who came on as a second-half substitute facing boos from the crowd, arrived in the mixed zone after the game with an itch to scratch—and boy did he scratch it.

The club’s highest-paid player told reporters that he had been “100%” fit to start the game, but had been left out of the lineup because he manager Álvaro Arbeloa had told him he was “fourth-choice striker,” naming himself behind Vinicius Jr., Franco Mastantuono and Thursday night scorer Gonzalo in the pecking order.

Mbappé Fires Shots

Kylian Mbappé came off the bench in the second half of Thursday’s victory. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

That wasn’t all, however. Mbappé hung around for several minutes in the Bernabéu mixed zone, breaking protocol and giving free rein to reporters as he candidly answered questions about his and the club’s situation.

He appeared to fire shots at Arbeloa by claiming Real Madrid had lost “structure and playing style” in the second half of the season, while talking up his “great relationship” with the ousted Xabi Alonso.

Mbappé also stated that he doesn’t watch his manager’s press conference, joking that he only has French TV at home.

Unsurprisingly, Mbappé’s impromptu one-man show dominated Arbeloa’s post-match press conference. The manager told reporters that the forward had “misunderstood” regarding the fourth-choice claims, but remained defiant as he insisted that all players have to accept his team selection as long as he remains in charge.

What Was the Reason for Mbappé’s Outburst?

Kylian Mbappé has become a polarizing figure in Madrid. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mbappé, who is—paradoxically—both on for a second successive Pichichi Trophy and is mired in controversy this season, knew how his words would be interpreted when he spoke to reporters on Thursday night.

The French striker’s comments hardly open a new wound for Madrid, but uncover a festering one in public.

Mbappé was widely reported to have been against Alonso’s January dismissal, while he has failed to see eye-to-eye with Arbeloa with tensions between player, manager and fanbase simmering in recent days.

Mbappé’s Recent Controversies Timeline

May 3 — Trip to Italy : An injured Mbappé is criticized for taking a trip to Italy with his girlfriend

Ester Expósito amid Madrid’s struggles. He arrives back in Spain to watch the win over Espanyol just 12 minutes before kick-off.

— : An injured Mbappé is criticized for taking a trip to Italy with his girlfriend Ester Expósito amid Madrid’s struggles. He arrives back in Spain to watch the win over Espanyol just 12 minutes before kick-off. May 5 — Training ground bust-up : Reports emerge that Mbappé had a heated confrontation with a member of Arbeloa’s coaching staff during a session.

— : Reports emerge that Mbappé had a heated confrontation with a member of Arbeloa’s coaching staff during a session. May 7 — Laughing in car: Mbappé is caught on camera laughing as he leaves training the day that teammates Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni get into a physical altercation that ends up with the former in hospital.

— Mbappé is caught on camera laughing as he leaves training the day that teammates Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni get into a physical altercation that ends up with the former in hospital. May 9 — Out of Clásico : Mbappé does not travel with the team to face Barcelona after leaving the final training session with discomfort. Reports suggest he had just been informed he would not be a starter.

— : Mbappé does not travel with the team to face Barcelona after leaving the final training session with discomfort. Reports suggest he had just been informed he would not be a starter. May 10 — Clásico post : Mbappé is criticized for posting an Instagram story of support when Madrid are 2–0 down to Barcelona.

— : Mbappé is criticized for posting an Instagram story of support when Madrid are 2–0 down to Barcelona. May 14—Oviedo outburst: A second-half sub against Oviedo, Mbappé claims he is “fourth-choice” under Arbeloa.

The superstar forward arrived just 12 minutes before kick-off ahead of Madrid’s 2–0 win over Espanyol at the start of the month—apparently after coming in on a private plane from Italy, after a club-authorized, yet highly divisive, trip to Italy.

Mbappé, who was recovering from a hamstring injury, was never meant to feature in that game, but his commitment to the team at an especially trying time was called into question in the post-match.

Arebloa remarked pointedly that Madrid wasn’t created with players who “take to the field in tuxedos.”

Meanwhile, AS claim that Mbappé left Saturday’s training session early, claiming discomfort, only after being told he wouldn’t start the Clásico.

After being left out of the starting lineup once again for the clash with Oviedo on Thursday, Mbappé appears to have had enough, choosing to add more fuel to an already raging fire of disharmony engulfing Real Madrid’s season.

With Arbeloa destined to be replaced at the end of the season—seemingly by José Mourinho—it seems a strange time for Mbappé to air his grievances publicly, given the manager likely has just two more games in charge.

Mbappé, who played with a wry smile for much of Thursday’s victory amid boos and whistles at the Bernabéu, may have been seeking a way to respond after feeling attacked by the fans, media and manager in recent weeks. One AS column, meanwhile, suggests that Mbappé may have been attempting to dissuade the Real Madrid hierarchy from keeping Arbeloa on as Mourinho’s assistant next season.

What Happens Next?

Kylian Mbappé and Madrid have two more games this season. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Mercifully for Real Madrid fans, there are just two matches left of the 2025–26 season—first away at Sevilla on Sunday, before ending the campaign at home to Athletic Club.

It is not expected that Arbeloa will continue as Real Madrid manager with Mourinho now in advanced talks to return to the club he coached between 2010 and 2013.

Where Mbappé’s outburst leaves him at the club remains to be seen. However, despite a petition demanding his sale now reaching tens of millions of online signatories, a summer exit does not seem feasible.

President Florentino Pérez, who made Mbappé’s signing fro Paris Saint-Germain his personal mission, remains a fan of the player. Earlier this week, Pérez told LaSexta that “Mbappé is Madrid’s best player right now.”

The France striker also remains under contract until 2029 and is one of the most expensive players in the world, earning a reported $16.2 million (€15 million) a year after taxes. There are very few clubs able to even contemplate his signing, while his contract has a $1.2 billion (€1 billion) buyout clause.

When asked on Thursday night if he would consider a summer exit, Mbappé responded: “I'm very happy in Madrid. Why would I want to leave?"

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