Amad Diallo Delivers Savage Three-Word Put-Down to Arsenal Fan

Amad Diallo was all too happy to remind an Arsenal fan about his side’s struggles with scoring goals from open play after Manchester United’s dramatic 3–2 triumph over the Gunners at the weekend.

Arsenal fell to just their third defeat of the Premier League campaign as goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha inspired Michael Carrick’s side to another famous victory at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners may have scored twice on the day, but the first was an on goal from Lisandro Martínez and the second came through the familiar route of a corner, with Arsenal once again failing to find the back of the net through open play.

Some fans were surprised by the result, but none more so than one X user, whose pre-match prediction of a 4–0 victory was met by a teasing response of “Enjoy KID” by Amad.

Amad ramped up the taunts after an unsavoury response from the user.

“Your only hope is corner,” the winger laughed. “Be humble KID.”

Your only hope is corner🤣



Be humble KID 🤫 — Amad (@Amaddiallo_19) January 25, 2026

Doubts Raised Over Mikel Arteta’s Tactics

Arsenal failed to catch the eye. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

While Arsenal remain top of the standings in both the Premier League and Champions League, Mikel Arteta has faced questions about his side’s approach to big games this season, a quadruple substitution on the hour mark against United the latest decision to raise eyebrows.

Winning matches, and potentially silverware, remains Arteta’s priority, but Micah Richards warned the Gunners boss that things could start to unravel very quickly without a tactical tweak or two.

“I’m starting to get a little bit worried for Arsenal because I feel that they’re playing quite defensively,” he told The Rest Is Football podcast.

“I don’t think this has just been the last couple of games, it’s been the majority of the season. They’ve scored 13 goals from set pieces. The next top scorer is on five.”

Some inside the Emirates even made their frustrations known with a smattering of boos directed towards the Arsenal squad during their defeat.

Arteta: Arsenal Need to Do More to Stop Boos

Mikel Arteta demands a response from his side. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Those same fans who often celebrated the award of a corner could not hide their disappointment towards the team’s overall performance against United, booing Arteta’s side for what they perceived to be a negative approach to the game.

“That’s part of the demands and expectations that we want to win, and that’s it,” Arteta reflected on the fan reaction. “Individually, everybody can react in the manner that they need to.

“We have to do more, so maybe that’s not enough. We have to do more, there’s nothing else. We have to do our very best. When you do that, you can rest in peace.

“We really certainly tried to do our very best, but we weren’t efficient enough against a team that is very well organised, and we got punished because of our own mistakes as well.”

