Andy Robertson ‘Reaches Agreement’ to Join Premier League Rivals—On One Condition

Andy Robertson has reached an agreement to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer once his Liverpool contract expires, a report has revealed.

Robertson came close to joining Spurs permanently during the January transfer window, only seeing the move fall through after Liverpool failed to find a suitable replacement in time, but will be free to make whatever move he wants this summer once his contract at Anfield is allowed to expire.

The Athletic were first to reveal Spurs are in “pole position” to sign Robertson at the end of the season, and Fabrizio Romano has now added there is already a verbal agreement in place to take the Scotland international to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

A deal is far from guaranteed, however, with Robertson waiting to see the result of Spurs’ battle against relegation before putting pen to paper. If Roberto De Zerbi’s side survive, a deal will be agreed.

West Ham United’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday means Spurs have dropped into the relegation zone, although they remain in control of their own destiny and can climb back out with victory over Sunderland on Sunday.

How Robertson Would Fit in at Tottenham

Robertson could take his talents to Tottenham. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Spurs have a number of problems in their squad but, on paper, left back does not really look like one.

Destiny Udogie is still one of the bigger names in the squad, Djed Spence is a capable deputy even though he is naturally right-sided and young Souza was recruited from Santos in January to set things up for the future.

It would come as a surprise to see Spurs put their faith in Robertson over Udogie, but the issue is not as simple as that. Udogie has struggled horribly with injuries this year, missing 19 games across all competitions and leaving Spurs with a headache at the back.

Robertson would be a high-level deputy, having performed a similar role at Liverpool this season behind the struggling Milos Kerkez.

There could even be a place for Robertson alongside Udogie. A struggle for minutes under Arne Slot has seen the Scot deployed as an emergency center back at times this season and it would come as no surprise to see a semi-permanent switch to a central role.

Even if there is no obvious void in the Spurs squad for Robertson to fill, the dressing room would benefit enormously from his experience and professionalism at a time in which the pressure could hardly be higher.

After a miserable two years, Spurs need senior, level-headed players capable of steadying the ship and righting the wrongs. At the very least, Robertson embodies everything Spurs want to be.

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