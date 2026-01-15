‘Let’s See’—Andy Robertson Lifts Lid on Uncertain Liverpool Future

Andy Robertson has revealed his desire to stay at Liverpool but has admitted uncertainty over his future given his eagerness to earn more game time.

The 31-year-old has been relegated to a backup role at Anfield this season following the summer arrival of Milos Kerkez, starting just 11 matches across all competitions and only four in the Premier League.

Robertson has been largely reliable when entering the lineup, even outperforming Kerkez at times, but his future remains unclear. The Scotland international’s contract expires this summer and he’s yet to pen fresh terms with the Reds.

The defender, who has made 362 appearances for Liverpool since signing for £8 million ($10.8 million) back in 2017, is no longer the all-action, attack-minded left back he once was during the peak of his powers under Jürgen Klopp, but he’s still determined to play regularly—whether for Liverpool or another club.

Minutes the Key to Robertson’s Next Move

Robertson could leave for free this summer. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Robertson has opened up on his Liverpool future having had discussions over a new contract with the club, admitting that no final decisions have been made regarding his plans.

“We’ve had chats now which will remain private; we’ll see what happens,” revealed Robertson, who added that he would like to stay at Liverpool despite it being a “difficult question” to answer.

“I’ve got five months left and we need to see the option to stay or if there’s options to go and things like that. I’ll sit down with my family and decide.

“After a stressful summer, I’m just trying to enjoy being a part of it and being a Liverpool player. I wanted to qualify for the World Cup and thankfully we’ve managed to do that. I need to see what myself and my family wants going forward.”

He added: “I can focus on the last eight-and-a-half years. I think Jürgen Klopp left me out for one game and I was raging. So I’m a player who wants to play.

“I’ve played through injuries. I’ve played when I’m not 100% fit. I’ve played when I’ve only been 50, 40, 30% fit for this club and my country. I always want to be on the grass and playing and obviously now that’s not happening, so that’s what is different.

“I have a different role here this season which I’m getting enjoyment out of, but at the end of the day, footballers want to play and if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don’t belong at any football club.”

