Antoine Semenyo: Bournemouth Manager Cools Man City Transfer Talk
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has insisted winger Antoine Semenyo’s proposed transfer to Manchester City is not as close to completion as reports suggest.
A frantic scramble towards the end of December, which saw Chelsea withdraw their interest about as quickly as it had been established, left City well ahead of rival suitors Manchester United and Liverpool in the race for Semenyo’s signature.
After Semenyo opted to prioritise a move to City, the two clubs began discussing the details of his £65 million ($87.6 million) release clause, which is only valid for the first 10 days of the January window. Discussions are so advanced that there was plenty of surprise to see Semenyo line up for Bournemouth in Tuesday’s 2–2 draw with Chelsea.
Semenyo applauded the travelling fans in an act which many have described as a potential farewell from the winger, but Iraola insisted there will still be more appearances for Semenyo.
“He is a massive player for us and he will still be with us,” he told BBC’s Match of the Day. “It is not the last game he has played for us, definitely not.”
Bournemouth ‘Set Timeline’ for Semenyo Departure
While City may be on the cusp of closing a deal for Semenyo, Iraola’s insistence that the Ghana international’s time at the club is not yet over poses an interesting question ahead of what is set to be a tough start to 2026 for the Cherries.
Bournemouth face Arsenal on Jan. 3 and, according to BBC Sport, the plan is for Semenyo to remain at the club for that fixture, and those in charge at the Vitality Stadium even want him to stick around for the subsequent meeting with Tottenham Hotspur four days later.
Depending on the terms of his release clause, City may have to grant permission to Bournemouth to keep hold of Semenyo temporarily.
Allowing Semenyo to face Arsenal would provide an obvious boost to City’s hopes of beating the Gunners to the Premier League title, but also carries a significant risk of an injury which could, in theory, derail the entire transfer.
Liverpool have been tipped to launch a late bid for Semenyo but have not yet made formal contact with Bournemouth, whose dealings have been solely with City thus far.