Argentina 2026 World Cup Preview: Defending Champions Hunt Legendary Feat

Reigning world champion Argentina has its sights set on becoming the first team in 64 years to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

Fulfilling what felt like a long-awaited prophecy, Lionel Messi finally lifted the ever-elusive trophy when La Albiceleste triumphed over France four years ago. Now with a third star above their crest, Lionel Scaloni’s men dream of successfully defending their status as the best team in the world in what is their captain’s sixth—and likely final—dance on soccer’s biggest stage.

Such a battle-tested squad should have little trouble getting past Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J, but European giants in the knockout stage will pose the biggest threats to Argentina’s quest for glory in North America.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 12W-4L-2D

: 12W-4L-2D Goals for / against: 31 / 10

31 / 10 Top scorer: Lionel Messi (8)

Lionel Messi (8) Assist leaders: Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernández, Julián Alvarez, Exequiel Palacios (3)

Argentina finished atop the CONMEBOL standings without even breaking a sweat. La Albiceleste won 12 of their 18 qualifiers, the only country in South America to collect double-digit wins. They also finished with the most goals and second-most clean sheets, delivering dominance at both ends of the pitch.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Argentina vs. Algeria Tuesday, June 16 Arrowhead Stadium Argentina vs. Austria Monday, June 22 AT&T Stadium Jordan vs. Argentina Saturday, June 27 AT&T Stadium

Manager: Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni helped Argentina claim its third World Cup title. | ANP/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Argentina (2022)

: Argentina (2022) Achievements : Winner (2022)

: Winner (2022) Time in charge of the team : Since 2018

: Since 2018 Manager meter: Pragmatic player-centric leader

No one knows how to get Argentina to the mountaintop better than Lionel Scaloni.

Under his command, Argentina have won the 2021 Copa América, 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa América. The players trust and respect the former fullback, who is the key to the team’s harmonious, level-headed dressing room.

How Argentina Plays

Preferred formation : 4-3-3

: 4-3-3 Style: Possession

Possession Key strengths: Passing, stingy defense, team cohesion

Passing, stingy defense, team cohesion Key weaknesses: Messi dependency, aging superstars

Argentina’s star-studded midfield grabs control of each and every game, dictating the flow of play with sharp, accurate passing from the opening whistle. The team toys with opponents before one clever ball carves apart a defense, leaving Messi to finish the job up top.

When things falter up front, the disciplined backline and exceptional goalkeeping of Emiliano Martínez tends to save the day.

Ones to Watch

Argentina’s present and Argentina’s future. | Federico Peretti/NurPhoto/Getty Images, Megan Briggs/Getty Images

X-Factor: The heartbeat of Argentina, Lionel Messi comes into his sixth World Cup with the same raw talent and generational left foot he possessed in 2006. Even though he turns 39 during the tournament, the GOAT is a walking highlight reel, capable of embarrassing any defender.

Breakout Star: For those who remember that kid at school that nobody could ever get the ball off, 21-year-old Como forward Nico Paz still does that. He’s not especially quick, but the close ball control, exquisite technique and balance make him a real asset for Argentina.

What Argentina Will Be Wearing

Argentina will look stunning once more. | adidas

Argentina will sport its trademark white and blue stripes at this summer’s World Cup, with the blue boasting three different shades of the iconic hue to give the shirt a fresh update. Then there’s the gold world champions badge and three stars above the Argentina team crest to remind the world of the team’s triumph in Qatar.

The away kit is a much bolder, more exciting design. Inspired by Buenos Aires’s ubiquitous Fileteado Porteño folk art style, swirls of blue encompass a black base that turns the shirt into a painting worthy of a museum.

Argentina’s Predicted Starting XI

Superstar talent litters the pitch for Argentina. | FootballUser

There are few surprises in store for Argentina’s XI this summer. Nine starters from the team’s 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa América triumph are expected to retain their places in the lineup.

The major change comes on the left wing in the wake of Ángel Di María’s retirement. Atlético Madrid star Thiago Almada is in pole position to fill the hole in Scaloni’s attack, though Como standout Nico Paz is perhaps the more exciting, dynamic option.

Otherwise, the main issue plaguing the Argentine boss is the fitness of his star players. Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez has been nursing a calf problem, but the injury-prone defender is expected to be ready for the World Cup. Messi also remains a constant concern due to his heavy workload at Inter Miami.

Current Form

Argentina returned to action with an unconvincing 2–1 win over Mauritania. Emiliano Martínez called it “one of the worst games” the team ever played, questioning the team’s heart.

Scaloni’s men emphatically responded with a 5–0 win over Zambia to close out the March window. It must be said, though, that the caliber of opponents is nowhere close to the teams Argentina will face this summer, leaving the team without a true tune-up for the World Cup.

What We Can Expect From Argentina Fans

Argentina’s passionate fans follow their team across the world in their droves. | Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Soccer is not just a sport in Argentina, but a way of life. Fans throughout the country live and die by the national team, experiencing the highs and lows as if they were on the pitch.

The tangible emotional link between the players and the supporters will be even stronger this summer, knowing that any game could be Messi’s last on the World Cup stage. Traveling fans will want nothing more than to serenade and cheer on their captain with as much vigor and passion as possible.

Those decked out in blue and white stripes will also have the added support of casual fans in the stands who are eager to see the Barcelona legend in person. Every game might feel like a home match for Argentina, especially in the U.S., where fans have been selling out stadiums to see Messi play in MLS.

National Expectations

Argentina is under pressure to continue its exceptional run of form. | Federico Peretti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There is an overwhelming belief across Argentina that the country can successfully defend its World Cup title, cementing its status as the greatest national team ever. After watching La Albiceleste come out on top in its last three major international tournaments, fans simply expect the team to add another piece of hardware to its trophy cabinet this summer.

The high expectations put Argentina under immense pressure, but that feeling is nothing new for the reigning world champions. It will take another special effort, though, to go back-to-back, and failing to do so will hang a gloomy cloud over the team and country.

And Finally ...

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