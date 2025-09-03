Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Venezuela: Messi’s Last Dance on Argentinian Soil
Argentina will host Venezuela in their final home match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers, in what will be an emotional evening.
La Albiceleste is already qualified and will defend its World Cup crown next summer, but the match vs. Venezuela has been circled on the calendar ever since Lionel Messi admitted this could very well be his final official match for La Albiceleste on home soil.
The game will unquestionably see the Estadio Mâs Monumental come alive to support the man that’s led Argentina for close to two decades.
Nevertheless, the game is of pivotal importance for Venezuela in its attempt to qualify for its first World Cup. La Vinotinto will be eager to spoil Messi’s party.
Enzo Fernández will be unavailable as he serves a suspension. Other than him, Lionel Scaloni will likely field his strongest XI.
Here’s how Argentina could set up vs. Venezuela on Sept. 4.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Venezuela (4-3-3)
GK: Emiliano Martínez—Martínez stood around on deadline day for a call that never came from Manchester United. He’ll be between the sticks vs. Venezuela before returning to Aston Villa.
RB: Nahuel Molina—Molina remains a solid presence in Scaloni’s lineup, a tireless player that covers ground on the right flank.
CM: Cristian Romero—Tottenham Hotspur’s new captain is an untouchable for Scaloni and usually takes his game to another level when he wears the Albiceleste shirt.
CM: Nicolás Otamendi—The veteran defender will be tasked with containing fellow veteran Salomón Rondón in a heavyweight personal matchup.
LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—Tagliafico is one of the more underrated players in this Argentina side. He’s a dependable defender with plenty of experience at the international level
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—De Paul will feature for Argentina for the first time since joining Inter Miami. He’ll hope for a better performance than last time out when Miami were dominated in the Leagues Cup final.
CM: Leandro Paredes—Paredes joined boyhood club Boca Juniors earlier in the summer and will now be tasked with covering for the absence of the suspended Fernández.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Liverpool midfielder joined Argentina’s camp late after missing a flight from Europe. However, his proven track record makes it hard to envision him sitting out this clash.
RW: Lionel Messi—The greatest player of all time will look to add to his all-time leading 34 goals in World Cup qualifiers in what will likely be his final official game in his home country.
ST: Lautaro Martínez—El Toro has a goal and an assist in two Serie A games to start the season and will lead the line for Scaloni’s side.
LW: Julián Álvarez—Álvarez has had a tough start to La Liga with Atlético Madrid, but it must be said he’s been one of the few bright spots. He’ll start from the left with the freedom to venture centrally to link-up with Martínez.