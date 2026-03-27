Argentina vs. Mauritania—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Argentina faces a brand new opponent on Friday when it welcomes African minnows Mauritania to Buenos Aires for a friendly match.

La Albiceleste had been scheduled to play the 2026 edition of La Finalissima against European champions Spain, but the event, which was set to be staged in Qatar, was canceled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Instead, they now take on FIFA’s 115th-ranked nation in the first of two March friendlies.

Argentina is playing its first match of the calendar year and will expect to demolish its visitors at the Estadio Alberto José Armando. Lionel Scaloni’s side have lost just twice across their last 12 matches and the Argentina boss has named a strong squad for the current break, featuring the likes of Lionel Messi, Julián Alvarez and Enzo Fernández.

Argentina supporters will be forgiven for not knowing much about Mauritania, which has never qualified for the World Cup, but its recent ascent has seen it reach three of the last four Africa Cup of Nations. A draw with Tunisia last November shows it can compete with those above its station, albeit world champions Argentina are an entirely different proposition.

Argentina vs. Mauritania Score Prediction

Argentina to Thrash First-Time Visitors

Argentina will prove too strong for Mauritania. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Mismatches don’t come much more glaring than this over the March international period. 113 places separate the nations in the FIFA rankings and they operate on completely different planets, likely leading to an annihilation on Friday.

Even a much-changed Argentina side should ease to victory and if Scaloni selects a smattering of his superstars, it will be a very, very long outing for Mauritania.

Leagues apart : It’s little surprise that Argentina and Mauritania have never previously crossed paths. A friendly is the only possible battleground for nations at different ends of the ladder and, in all honesty, Friday’s meeting will not prove much of a competitive contest.

: It’s little surprise that Argentina and Mauritania have never previously crossed paths. A friendly is the only possible battleground for nations at different ends of the ladder and, in all honesty, Friday’s meeting will not prove much of a competitive contest. Argentina’s attacking weapons : La Albiceleste have an abundance of forward options ready to torment a frightened Mauritania defense. After scoring eight against Puerto Rico and Angola last November, they will fancy their chances of racking up a fair few strikes in the capital this Friday.

: La Albiceleste have an abundance of forward options ready to torment a frightened Mauritania defense. After scoring eight against Puerto Rico and Angola last November, they will fancy their chances of racking up a fair few strikes in the capital this Friday. Goal-shy visitors: Mauritania has pulled off some impressive results against continental competitors, but goals have been a major issue for Aritz López Garai’s side. They have scored just once in their past five matches and will struggle to lay a glove on Argentina’s backline.

Prediction: Argentina 5–0 Mauritania

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Mauritania

Argentina has plenty of options. | FotMob

Argentina is without Inter star Lautaro Martínez over the international period, the forward’s absence having proven a major problem for the Serie A leaders in recent weeks. Scaloni should be able to cope without him as Alvarez prepares to lead the line.

Juan Foyth is missing for the remainder of the campaign, joined on the absentee list by Leonardo Balerdi, Giovani Lo Celso and Gonzalo Montiel. Others missing include Emi Buendía, Alan Varela and Ángel Correa.

Messi will be chasing his 116th international goal and a first against new opponents on Friday, while Palmeiras youngster Agustín Giay is hunting his debut at the other end of the experience scale.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Mauritania (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, E. Fernández, A. Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, Alvarez.

Mauritania Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Mauritania’s players need a miracle. | FotMob.

Mauritania is without regulars Mouhsine Bodda, Alassane Diop and Babacar Niasse for the trip to Buenos Aires, meaning manager López Garai is missing 86 caps of experience for the mightiest of tests.

The importance of captain Aly Abeid cannot be overstated in a difficult environment, with similar applying to 59-cap Moctar Sidi El Hacen. The latter is already Mauritania’s seventh-most capped player of all time, as well as its second-highest goalscorer.

Rangers forward Djeidi Gassama is among those hoping for his international debut after regular appearances for the Scottish giants this term.

Mauritania predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): B. Diop; Keita, El Abd, Ba, Abeid; Lekweiry, Hacen, Ngom, Koïta; Yade, Diallo.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Mauritania Kick Off?

Location : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Alberto José Armando

: Estadio Alberto José Armando Date : Friday, March 27

: Friday, March 27 Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT / 11:15 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Argentina vs. Mauritania on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, ViX United Kingdom N/A Canada beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada Mexico N/A

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC