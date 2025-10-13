Arne Slot Dealt Another Liverpool Injury Scare Ahead of Man Utd Meeting
Ryan Gravenberch was the latest Liverpool player to complain about a fitness issue after being forced off for the Netherlands on Sunday night.
The international break was supposed to offer some respite for Arne Slot. The reigning Premier League champions limped into the club hiatus on the back of three straight defeats across all competitions, the team’s worst form in more than two years.
Gravenberch has been arguably Liverpool’s best performer despite an unconvincing start to their title defence, staking a strong claim to be the most impressive midfielder across the entire Premier League.
The towering Dutchman transferred that form on to the international stage last week, winning a penalty which his clubmate Cody Gakpo converted in a 4–0 thrashing of Malta before again starting against Finland on Sunday night. However, Gravenberch was forced off at halftime after suffering some muscular discomfort.
“Ryan indicated he had some minor hamstring problems,” Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman revealed postgame. “Of course, we didn’t take any risks with that.”
Gravenberch provided a more upbeat diagnosis. “It was partly fitness related,” he noted. “The season is long, so it was a precaution. I’m feeling good and I have the coach’s confidence.”
Liverpool will need Gravenberch back and at his best as they try to address their worrisome form this Sunday with a Premier League derby against Manchester United. Unfortunately for Slot, his Dutch midfielder is hardly the only injury concern.
Injury Crisis Looms for Liverpool
On top of worrying tactical inadequacies, Slot now faces a personnel crisis. Ibrahima Konaté’s involvement is the most pressing concern. The French centre back was released from his national team this month after damaging his quad in Liverpool’s late defeat to Chelsea at the start of October.
Some reports suggest that there is hope Konaté will be fit in time for the visit of Manchester United this weekend, although there is no guarantee.
Should the 26-year-old prove to be unavailable, Slot will just have two senior centre backs to choose from given Giovanni Leoni’s long-term absence. Virgil van Dijk will start potentially alongside Joe Gomez, who last completed 90 minutes in a Premier League match on Boxing Day.
Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo is a handy alternative in the middle of defence but was forced to withdraw from Japan’s squad this month with an injury of undisclosed severity. Even if Gravenberch is fit, he may not line up in midfield should Slot opt to shunt him back into the defensive line.
To add another layer of woe to Slot’s selection headache, first-choice goalkeeper Alisson could be sidelined until the middle of November with a hamstring issue of his own.