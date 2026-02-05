Arne Slot’s Controversial Trophy Comments Draw Response From Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has moved to defend manager Arne Slot over the criticism drawn by the Dutchman’s recent comments about his Reds legacy.

Slot, under fire for a disappointing drop-off compared to last season’s title triumph, recently attracted frustration from some Liverpool supporters for claiming being known for playing good football is “worth more in the long run” than winning trophies.

“As a manager, his style of football is to play, he wants to be remembered,” Carragher said in response. “That’s what football he will play his whole career no matter who he’s managing.

“When he leaves Liverpool, yes, trophies are more important. We all know that and I think Arne Slot knows that. But I think the point he’s trying to make is he wants to be remembered as a coach who plays a certain sort of style of football, always looking to play what he would deem as the right way.

“What is the right way? That’s always up for debate.”

Slot’s Issues With Perception of Liverpool Style

Slot has previously moved to defend his approach to games. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

With the highs of last season slowly fading away, Slot has faced significant questions from many Liverpool fans over the team’s approach to games this season.

Having lost just four Premier League games last year, the sixth-placed Reds have tasted defeat seven times already this season, barely managing to keep a positive goal difference amid questions over both the defence and attack.

A wildly inconsistent start to the season brought a change in style from Slot which, while successfully bringing an end to a run of defeat, brought accusations that Liverpool had become “boring.” Slot admitted it was “hard to hear” such claims as he repeatedly insisted his side were struggling against low blocks and teams “who do not play attractive football.”

Thankfully for Slot, things appear to be trending in the right direction once again. A 6–0 win over Qarabağ was an impressive, if not unexpected, performance, before a 4–1 win over Newcastle United really caught the eye.

Fans will hope to see that same enthusiasm from the team on Sunday, when domestic rivals Manchester City head to Anfield for a game which could have huge implications on both the race for the Premier League title and the top four.

