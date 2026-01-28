Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Qarabag: European Annihilation Secures Last 16 Berth

Liverpool cruised to a much-needed 6–0 obliteration of Qarabağ as they clinched automatic progression to the Champions League last 16.

The weekend’s last-gasp defeat to Bournemouth piled pressure on Arne Slot’s side to respond in their league phase finale and they silenced their critics emphatically.

Two quick-fire goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz put Liverpool in complete control by the midpoint of the first half, after which Mohamed Salah’s brilliant free kick—Liverpool’s third in their last three games—kicked off a second-half scoring spree. Hugo Ekitiké, Mac Allister (again) and Federico Chiesa added some gloss to the scoreline.

Liverpool once again saved their best for the European stage and their third-place finish ensures they avoid an unwanted two-legged Champions League playoff in February.

Heroes and Villains

Heroes

Liverpool produced an exquisite attacking performance. | Paul ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

It’s now seven goal contributions in the last 10 outings for Florian Wirtz, who once again lit up Anfield under the floodlights. The German doubled Liverpool’s advantage, expertly caressing an effort into the bottom corner, and purred throughout in the final third as he kept Liverpool ticking with his tidy footwork and incisive distribution.

Hugo Ekitiké was similarly influential for the Reds as he returned to the scoresheet for the first time in Europe since October. Assisting the second and consistently unnerving Qarabağ’s defence with his pace and determination, another terrific showing was rewarded with a solo strike that saw him power through the visiting backline and slot home in style.

Villain

This was certainly not a night for villains at Anfield, Liverpool producing an accomplished, well-rounded and free-flowing display to destroy Qarabağ. However, after the scrutiny he’s faced lately, Cody Gakpo will be disappointed not to have been directly involved in any of Liverpool’s goals—wasting six shots and missing one big chance.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Qarabağ (4-2-3-1)

Alexis Mac Allister scored twice. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—7.5: Probably his simplest night of the season. Rarely worked and won’t even require a post-match shower.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—N/A: Compounded Liverpool’s fitness woes after just four minutes, pulling up injured after a sprint and being immediately withdrawn. Joins Conor Bradley in the treatment room.

CB: Ryan Gravenberch—7.7: The absence of Ibrahima Konaté and injuries to Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni forced Gravenberch into defence, with the Dutchman steadying himself after a shaky start in which he could have given away a penalty.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—9.6: Produced a composed defensive display to make amends for the weekend’s horror show and even finished the night with an unlikely hat-trick of assists.

LB: Andy Robertson—8.3: A January exit now appears unlikely for Robertson, who reminded Liverpool supporters of his experience and quality with an assured display at left back.

DM: Dominik Szoboszlai—8.7: Another lung-busting performance in the engine room as he bullied the Qarabağ midfield with his boundless energy and advanced runs.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—9.0: Opened the scoring as he bundled home at the far post and scored Liverpool’s fifth after capitalising on some dismal defending. A confidence-boosting night for the Argentine amid his struggles.

RW: Mohamed Salah—8.8: A quiet performance up until he curled home an excellent free kick shortly after half time. Offered glimpses of his genius.

AM: Florian Wirtz—8.1: Produced a pinpoint finish to deliver his first Champions League goal for Liverpool and tormented Qarabağ with his clever runs and technical class.

LW: Cody Gakpo—7.7: At the heart of plenty of Liverpool attacks but lacked the necessary end product to take advantage of a nervous Qarabağ defence. Still, a much-improved display from the weekend.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—8.5: The Frenchman’s sheer persistence forced Liverpool’s second of the evening and his goal epitomised his strengths as he powered forty yards up the field and calmly converted. Continues to make Alexander Isak look like a completely unnecessary signing.

SUB: Wataru Endo (4’ for Frimpong)—6.9: Rarely worked on an incredibly routine evening for Liverpool but performed admirably in an entirely unfamiliar role.

SUB: Rio Ngumoha (67’ for Wirtz)—6.5: A few rapid bursts caused issues for the visitors.

SUB: Trey Nyoni (67’ for Ekitiké)—6.4: An easy night to make your second European appearance.

SUB: Federico Chiesa (74’ for Gakpo)—6.8: Just stayed onside to fire home Liverpool’s sixth.

SUB: Amara Nallo (74’ for Szoboszlai)—6.0: After two red cards in his only two senior appearances, it was a cameo of little drama.

Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK), Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Milos Kerkez, Kieran Morrison.

What the Ratings Tell Us

A great evening for Mo Salah. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister has endured a difficult campaign for Liverpool, failing to reach his usual lofty standards, but a brace from a collective distance of approximately 10 yards will have raised his morale. The World Cup winner proved an almighty handful with his late darts into the penalty area and will now be hopeful of kicking on in future games.

has endured a difficult campaign for Liverpool, failing to reach his usual lofty standards, but a brace from a collective distance of approximately 10 yards will have raised his morale. The World Cup winner proved an almighty handful with his late darts into the penalty area and will now be hopeful of kicking on in future games. Mohamed Salah was not at the blistering best he offered weekly last season but his return to the scoresheet is timely for Liverpool. Nearly three months since his previous goal for the Reds, his deadly strike eased any nerves early in the second half and once again highlighted his ability to be a game-changer.

was not at the blistering best he offered weekly last season but his return to the scoresheet is timely for Liverpool. Nearly three months since his previous goal for the Reds, his deadly strike eased any nerves early in the second half and once again highlighted his ability to be a game-changer. Wataru Endo has barely featured this season but he’s been used as emergency cover for two games in a row now. After operating at centre back at the weekend, the Japan international was utilised at right back against Qarabağ following Frimpong’s early injury and looks set to play an important part in the coming months with the Reds short of options in defence.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Stellar Victory

Federico Chiesa added a late goal. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Liverpool produced a staggering 38 shots against their Azerbaijani visitors, underscoring their complete dominance as they peppered Qarabağ’s goal from the opening minute.

against their Azerbaijani visitors, underscoring their complete dominance as they peppered Qarabağ’s goal from the opening minute. An expected goals tally of 5.60 highlights how Liverpool not only created a flurry of opportunities, but good-quality chances that have been missing in recent games.

highlights how Liverpool not only created a flurry of opportunities, but good-quality chances that have been missing in recent games. A whopping 10 big chances is a figure unlikely to be repeated in any Liverpool game during the remainder of the season.

is a figure unlikely to be repeated in any Liverpool game during the remainder of the season. Limiting Qarabag to just five shots, of which only one was on target, will boost Liverpool’s confidence, especially given the absentees in their backline.

Statistic Liverpool Qarabağ Possession 56% 44% Expected Goals (xG) 5.60 0.22 Total Shots 38 5 Shots on Target 12 1 Big Chances 10 0 Passing Accuracy 89% 83% Fouls Committed 13 3 Corners 14 1

