Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Summer Signings Leave Anfield in Awe

A masterful performance from Hugo Ekitiké helped Liverpool secure a 4–1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday night.

Groans spilled from the packed crowd at Anfield when Anthony Gordon opened the scoring in the 36th minute, but the hosts valiantly fought back. Ekitiké took control of the game and bagged an equaliser just five minutes later, before sending home his second to give Arne Slot’s men the lead at half-time.

Florian Wirtz joined in on the scoring after the restart, and Ibrahima Konaté capped off an emotional return with a goal of his own to emphatically collect all three points for Liverpool.

The defending English champions have now finally secured their first Premier League win of the new year, sitting just one point behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Winners and Losers

Florian Wirtz (left) and Hugo Ekitiké starred for Liverpool on Saturday night. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Winners

Hugo Ekitiké came into the fixture without a league goal in 2026, and by the end of the first half, he had two. The striker tested goalkeeper Nick Pope with a thumping shot in the early stages that ultimately served as a warning of things to come. Ekitiké’s brace highlighted all his best qualities—his explosive pace, silky finishing and unwavering confidence that will absolutely destroy even the best of defenders.

It was not too long ago Florian Wirtz was under immense scrutiny for his slow start in a red shirt. Yet the German now has nine goal contributions in his last 11 appearances for Liverpool. Many players would have forced a shot in his position in the 41st minute, but the attacking midfielder got his head up to find his teammate instead, setting up his team’s opener. It felt only right that he got on the scoresheet himself in the second half.

Loser

Mohamed Salah continues to look like a shell of his former self. The Egypt international struggled to get much of anything going at Anfield; at times it looked like he was merely taking up space on the right wing, and even when he saw the ball, he easily had it poked away or sent it wayward of its intended target. Salah only completed 15 passes in 84 minutes on the pitch.

Sure, his assist to set up Wirtz made his night look a little brighter, but mere minutes after that moment, Salah wasted what could have been another goal for Liverpool by sending a rushed finish into the side netting. Beyond what the stats might show, the performance just leaves you wondering whether he would still have a place in the XI if the Reds were not so burdened by injuries.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)

The stars were out for Liverpool at Anfield. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—6.8: Took a beating from Anthony Gordon in the first half but otherwise held firm. Should also thank the woodwork for keeping out Harvey Barnes’s curling free kick.

RB: Dominik Szoboszlai—8.0: Filled in admirably on the right flank. Used his athleticism and sensational engine to both go forward and get back in transition, keeping up with the frantic pace of the match with ease.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—8.3: Looked like he hadn’t missed a step. Kept his composure, was brilliant in the air and imposed his physical presence at will. Ended his sensational night with a goal.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.5: Looked more sure of himself with Konaté back at his side. Helped hold Newcastle’s front three to a combined two shots on target.

LB: Milos Kerkez—7.8: Opened his legs trying to defend against Gordon, who made him play with a classy finish through the gap and into the back of the net. Redeemed himself with a sensational assist on Ekitiké’s second.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—7.5: Contributed expert efforts in defence, but it was his passing and ability to run with the ball that deserve equal credit. Took a bit too many chances from distance that were nowhere near the target.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—7.3: Spent more time barking at the referee than leaving his impact on the pitch. Outworked and outshined by his partner in the midfield.

RW: Mohamed Salah—7.6: Added to his sensational record against Newcastle with an assist. Still, wasted several opportunities and was thoroughly dealt with by Lewis Hall for most of the night.

AM: Florian Wirtz—8.4: Showed why he cost an initial £100 million ($136.9 million). His unselfishness and poise to set up Ekitiké and then fire home a goal of his own in the second half continued to silence any lingering doubts about his ability to perform in the Premier League.

LW: Cody Gakpo—8.1: The only attacker in red not to walk away with a goal contribution. Had flashes of promise going forward, but never put together a play worthy of getting on the scoresheet.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—8.9: Put the team on his back. Bagged two goals within two minutes, the second with a sensational finish. Made threatening runs all night long to find the space in behind Newcastle’s defence.

SUB: Curtis Jones (84’ for Ekitiké)—N/A

SUB: Federico Chiesa (84’ for Salah)—N/A

SUB: Wataru Endo (87’ for Wirtz)—N/A

Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Amara Nallo, Andy Robertson, Calvin Ramsay, Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Ibrahima Konaté returned in style. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Arne Slot spent so much time trying to work out how to get the best out of both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitiké, but the latter continues to prove the starting No. 9 role should belong to him, and him alone. The Frenchman is the type of superstar striker the Reds have been missing for so many years, and sending him to the bench or making him share the pitch with Isak once he returns from injury is simply a step backward.

Inconsistency continues to plague summer signing Milos Kerkez. The left back is in constant fluctuation, both across 90 minutes and across matches. He went from being at fault for Newcastle’s opening goal to providing a sensational ball to set up his team’s winner. There is still a ways to go if he wants to embody the expertise of Andy Robertson.

Criticism has followed Ibrahima Konaté nearly every step this season, but he returned to the pitch after the passing of his father to put in a brilliant, emotional performance. The France international was in no way at the scene of the crime in his defensive duties and then was rewarded with a late goal. If the centre back plays like that for the rest of the season, Liverpool might work a bit harder to lock down his future.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Thumping Victory

Arne Slot will be happy with his team’s overall efforts. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool spent much of the early stages resorting to fouls to contain Newcastle, gifting the visitors with set piece after set piece. The Reds committed 11 fouls on the night and conceded 11 corners .

on the night and conceded . Slot’s men created seven big chances against the Magpies, with their sensational link-up play and individual playmakers stealing the show.

against the Magpies, with their sensational link-up play and individual playmakers stealing the show. A supreme defensive effort led by Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté limited Newcastle to just two shots on target and zero big chances.

Statistic Liverpool Newcastle Possession 54% 46% Expected Goals (xG) 1.95 0.33 Total Shots 17 8 Shots on Target 7 2 Big Chances 7 0 Passing Accuracy 84% 80% Fouls Committed 11 7 Corners 7 11

