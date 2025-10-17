Liverpool Injuries: Every Player Out of Man Utd Clash, Potential Return Dates
Liverpool have a significant assignment on their return from the international break as they welcome fierce foes Manchester United to Anfield.
The Reds entered the international period in dreadful form after suffering three successive defeats for the first time in Arne Slot’s tenure, but club football’s hiatus has provided the reigning Premier League champions with some much-needed respite.
Returning to winning ways this weekend is of paramount importance, with bragging rights and three valuable points up for grabs, but injuries are set to make Liverpool’s task of overcoming their bitter adversaries more challenging.
Here is the latest Liverpool injury news ahead of Sunday’s game.
Alisson
- Status: Out
- Potential return date: Mid-November
The only downside of having Alisson as your first-choice goalkeeper is that you need to have an able deputy, with the Brazilian remarkably injury-prone. He suffered his latest ailment during Liverpool’s Champions League defeat to Galatasaray at the end of September, injuring his hamstring in Istanbul.
Reports have revealed he’s likely to miss around six to eight weeks of action, which would result in a return after the November international break, but Arne Slot has refused to publicly place a timeline on his comeback.
Ibrahima Konaté
- Status: Doubt
- Potential Return Date: Oct. 19 (vs. Man Utd)
Ibrahima Konaté was withdrawn before the hour mark in Liverpool’s last-gasp defeat to Chelsea before the October break, with Slot revealing the Frenchman had suffered an injury to his thigh at Stamford Bridge.
Despite the setback, Konaté still teamed up with France for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but was eventually forced to withdraw before their trip to Iceland last Monday. He’s a doubt for United’s visit this Sunday and Joe Gomez is likely to take his place in the XI should he miss out.
Giovanni Leoni
- Status: Out
- Potential Return Date: Unknown
Giovanni Leoni suffered the misfortune of tearing his ACL on his Liverpool debut in the Carabao Cup third round victory over Southampton.
The summer signing will likely miss the rest of the season, with his exact return date unknown.
Stefan Bajčetić
- Status: Out
- Potential Return Date: Unknown
Liverpool’s young midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury over the summer and has been absent ever since. He missed the entirety of pre-season with the Reds, but is closing in on a return having recently returned to light individual training.
Wataru Endō
- Status: Doubt
- Potential Return Date: Oct. 19 (vs. Man Utd)
Wataru Endō was forced to withdraw from the Japan squad for internationals with Paraguay and Brazil in October. The midfielder suffered a minor hamstring injury in the defeat at Chelsea, but is not expected to be sidelined for long.
Ryan Gravenberch
- Status: Doubt
- Potential Return Date: Oct. 19 (vs. Man Utd)
Liverpool supporters were left fearing the worst after Ryan Gravenberch suffered a hamstring injury for the Netherlands over the international break, withdrawn at half time of their 4–0 win over Finland.
Gravenberch has insisted his substitution was merely a precaution, but he remains a doubt for the weekend’s clash with United. He would prove a sizeable miss for the Reds in the engine room.