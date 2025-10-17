SI

Liverpool Injuries: Every Player Out of Man Utd Clash, Potential Return Dates

Liverpool are fighting for bragging rights with arch rivals Manchester United this Sunday.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Ryan Gravenberch is a doubt after an injury scare on international duty.
Ryan Gravenberch is a doubt after an injury scare on international duty. / Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool have a significant assignment on their return from the international break as they welcome fierce foes Manchester United to Anfield.

The Reds entered the international period in dreadful form after suffering three successive defeats for the first time in Arne Slot’s tenure, but club football’s hiatus has provided the reigning Premier League champions with some much-needed respite.

Returning to winning ways this weekend is of paramount importance, with bragging rights and three valuable points up for grabs, but injuries are set to make Liverpool’s task of overcoming their bitter adversaries more challenging.

Here is the latest Liverpool injury news ahead of Sunday’s game.

Alisson

Alisson
Alisson is out until at least November. / Yagiz Gurtug/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images
  • Status: Out
  • Potential return date: Mid-November

The only downside of having Alisson as your first-choice goalkeeper is that you need to have an able deputy, with the Brazilian remarkably injury-prone. He suffered his latest ailment during Liverpool’s Champions League defeat to Galatasaray at the end of September, injuring his hamstring in Istanbul.

Reports have revealed he’s likely to miss around six to eight weeks of action, which would result in a return after the November international break, but Arne Slot has refused to publicly place a timeline on his comeback.

Ibrahima Konaté

Ibrahima Konaté
Ibrahima Konaté is a doubt with a quad injury. / Visionhaus/Getty Images
  • Status: Doubt
  • Potential Return Date: Oct. 19 (vs. Man Utd)

Ibrahima Konaté was withdrawn before the hour mark in Liverpool’s last-gasp defeat to Chelsea before the October break, with Slot revealing the Frenchman had suffered an injury to his thigh at Stamford Bridge.

Despite the setback, Konaté still teamed up with France for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but was eventually forced to withdraw before their trip to Iceland last Monday. He’s a doubt for United’s visit this Sunday and Joe Gomez is likely to take his place in the XI should he miss out.

Giovanni Leoni

Giovanni Leoni
Giovanni Leoni (bottom) tore his ACL in his Liverpool debut. / Stu Forster/Getty Images
  • Status: Out
  • Potential Return Date: Unknown

Giovanni Leoni suffered the misfortune of tearing his ACL on his Liverpool debut in the Carabao Cup third round victory over Southampton.

The summer signing will likely miss the rest of the season, with his exact return date unknown.

Stefan Bajčetić

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic
Stefan Bajčetić has been injured for months. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images
  • Status: Out
  • Potential Return Date: Unknown

Liverpool’s young midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury over the summer and has been absent ever since. He missed the entirety of pre-season with the Reds, but is closing in on a return having recently returned to light individual training.

Wataru Endō

Wataru Endo
Wataru Endō missed the international period. / Michael Steele/Getty Images
  • Status: Doubt
  • Potential Return Date: Oct. 19 (vs. Man Utd)

Wataru Endō was forced to withdraw from the Japan squad for internationals with Paraguay and Brazil in October. The midfielder suffered a minor hamstring injury in the defeat at Chelsea, but is not expected to be sidelined for long.

Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch in action for Liverpool.
Ryan Gravenberch would be a huge miss. / IMAGO/Propaganda Photo
  • Status: Doubt
  • Potential Return Date: Oct. 19 (vs. Man Utd)

Liverpool supporters were left fearing the worst after Ryan Gravenberch suffered a hamstring injury for the Netherlands over the international break, withdrawn at half time of their 4–0 win over Finland.

Gravenberch has insisted his substitution was merely a precaution, but he remains a doubt for the weekend’s clash with United. He would prove a sizeable miss for the Reds in the engine room.

