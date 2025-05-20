Arne Slot Offers Jeremie Frimpong Transfer Update After ‘Liverpool Medical’
Liverpool manager Arne Slot kept his cards close to his chest when asked about an imminent move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.
A deal was reportedly struck at the weekend to take Frimpong to Anfield, with the Reds triggering a release clause which is understood to sit at €35 million (£29.4 million, $39.3 million). He began his medical on Sunday and completed the physical checks on Monday.
Numerous outlets have since confirmed that Frimpong passed his medical, meaning all that awaits is formal confirmation of his arrival at Anfield.
Anyone hoping for an early announcement from Slot was left disappointed as the boss declined to reveal too many details—the same stance he took when quizzed on the contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and the man Frimpong is set to replace, Trent Alexander-Arnold.
“What do you think?” Slot said when asked if the 24-year-old had undergone a medical. “I think what we all know is the moment we announce it, that is the moment to talk about it in general.
“We haven’t announced anything so no need to talk about anyone.”
Frimpong is set to become the first signing of the summer for Liverpool, who are now working on a deal to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. Talks have been held with the Cherries and Kerkez is thought to be interested in making the move to Anfield.
Elsewhere, Slot hopes to sign a new centre back and striker, while there has been speculation Liverpool could strike a deal for departing Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. A recent interview saw Salah tease a transfer which has been heavily talked up by media in Italy.