Arne Slot Rules Midfielder Out of Liverpool’s Final Premier League Game
Arne Slot confirmed Liverpool will be without Alexis Mac Allister for the club’s final game of the Premier League season.
Mac Allister only featured off the bench against Chelsea and Arsenal before missing out on Liverpool’s 3–2 defeat to Brighton. With just one game against Crystal Palace left in the Reds’ 2024–25 Premier League-winning campaign, Slot announced the Argentine is done for the season.
“Alexis will not play for us this season anymore,” the Dutchman said. “He needs rest at this moment in time to recover completely and to be ready for the start of next season, but it will be no problem for him to be back next season.
“I think he played throughout the last part of the season with the Argentinian mentality he has. Never gives up, no matter what he feels, but it is not smart to play a player that has, not a big injury but something to take a risk with.”
Mac Allister made 49 appearances for the Reds across all competitions this season. The 26-year-old started 30 of Liverpool’s Premier League matches and logged 2,607 minutes along the way. Although Mohamed Salah’s historic season gets all the headlines, the work Mac Allister did alongside Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield was instrumental in Liverpool’s return to English glory.
Now, Liverpool must take on the newly crowned FA Cup champions without Mac Allister. Slot’s men will hope to snap their poor run of form and finally secure their first victory since clinching the Premier League title back in April against Tottenham Hotspur.
The good news is that Mac Allister can still participate in the celebrations at Anfield on Sunday once Liverpool officially receive the Premier League trophy. No matter the outcome of the match, the Reds will finally be able to lift their 20th league title in club history.
Since the Premier League champions are not competing in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, Mac Allister will have plenty of time to recover in the upcoming months before Liverpool kick off their English title defence in August.