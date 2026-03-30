Hungary national team manager Marco Rossi dismissed claims of a feud with his Liverpool counterpart Arne Slot as “nonsense,” questioning how anyone could have imagined he considered himself superior to the Premier League winner.

Rossi brought this scrutiny upon himself. Nobody forced the experienced head coach to publicly question why Slot had played his star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai at right back this season. There was no gun to his head when he rubbished the Dutch boss’s pleas to limit the game time of his players during this international window.

“If we had to save his energy, whether it was for him or anyone else, he could do it,” Rossi sniffed ahead of Hungary’s friendly against Slovenia. “However, for us, the national team is the priority, now it is to play good games.”

Szoboszlai and his Liverpool colleague Milos Kerkez both duly started the 1–0 win in Budapest on Saturday. Yet, Rossi was keen to point out that he substituted the pair while doing his best to forcefully diffuse the whispers of tension.

“I’ve read nonsense in the press,” the Hungary boss fumed. “You can’t imagine that I would be so arrogant, conceited and stupid as to compare myself to a coach who manages a team in the Premier League.

“I am not comparable to the Liverpool manager, I had no intention of that happening at all. Arne Slot said he hoped his players wouldn’t play two games. I saved Dominik Szoboszlai 10 minutes and Milos Kerkez 20.

“Slot is a coach of a top club. He deserves maximum respect. I am nobody. But since I am the head coach of the Hungarian national team, I think the Hungarian national team also deserves respect, at least because of its past.

“There is no dispute between us.”

Liverpool Workload on International Duty

Player Nation Minutes Giorgi Mamardashvili Georgia 180 Dominik Szoboszlai Hungary 87 Milos Kerkez Hungary 76 Jeremie Frimpong Netherlands 0 Virgil van Dijk Netherlands 90 Ibrahima Konaté France 90 Andy Robertson Scotland 71 Alexis Mac Allister Argentina 76 Ryan Gravenberch Netherlands 82 Florian Wirtz Germany 90 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 82 Hugo Ekitiké France 93

Correct as of March 30, 2026.

Slot’s concerns over his international contingent stretch far beyond Szoboszlai and Kerkez. If anything, the two Hungarians set for a pair of meaningless friendlies were perhaps the least of his concerns compared to some of his other stars.

During international breaks, it is a question of miles traveled as much as minutes played. The French contingent of Ibrahima Konaté and Hugo Ekitiké only started one of France’s friendlies in March but had to trek across to the U.S. for the pleasure of taking on Brazil and Colombia. As their international boss Didier Deschamps was all too keen to point out, navigating the security checks to get into the country and the stadium were not so straightforward.

Alexis Mac Allister would have encountered fewer institutional difficulties while on home soil this month, but the near 14,000-mile round trip to Buenos Aires is never a recipe for rejuvenation. The 27-year-old has looked sluggish at the best of times this term and those long international trips have hardly helped him this season.

During the first half of the campaign, Mac Allister desperately struggled in all three of his appearances immediately after an international break. The Argentine was hooked at half-time against Burnley in September before laboring through defeats to Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in October and November respectively.

The rest of Liverpool’s international recruits have mercifully remained within mainland Europe. Andy Robertson has even received a head-start on the trip home as Scotland’s friendly against Ivory Coast on Tuesday will be staged at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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