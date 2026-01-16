‘The Way He’s Acting’—Arne Slot Responds to Andy Robertson’s Liverpool Concerns

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was full of praise for left back Andy Robertson and the maturity of his public comments about his uncertain future.

Robertson has now entered the final six months of his contract and, having come close to leaving last summer after the Reds signed Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, recently confessed he will have to think about his future.

Once an invaluable part of Jürgen Klopp’s squad, Robertson has started just four Premier League games this season, playing a reserve role to Kerkez while also embracing the experience and leadership position afforded to him.

“I think I have to give him a big compliment about the things he said; very mature. I could understand everything he was saying,” Slot told Friday’s press conference.

“I think every player should have the same feeling about his current position, and that is that he is not starting every game.

“But I am really happy he says that he finds joy in the position he has been in and how important he has been to this club over the years, and he definitely still is now.

“He did play quite a lot of games, not as much as he probably hoped, but the way he is acting and his comments in the media is a big compliment and say a lot about him, and how good he has been for this club for the last eight-and-a-half years.”

Robertson Braced for Repeat of ‘Stressful Summer’

Robertson would rather stay with Liverpool. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Robertson, for his part, has insisted he wants to stay at Liverpool but confessed regular minutes is the most important thing for him as he approaches his 32nd birthday.

The same internal debate was held during the summer when Liverpool landed Kerkez following a season in which Robertson had struggled to showcase his best. Atlético Madrid were known admirers and the decision to reject an approach made it a “stressful summer” for the Scotland international.

With Kerkez hardly setting the world on fire either, Robertson has still enjoyed minutes off the bench, while Liverpool’s limited squad depth has also seen him deployed as an emergency centre back on occasion, but it is clear the veteran defender is no longer first choice at Anfield.

Clubs will undoubtedly be able to offer more regular opportunities to Robertson next season, but his attachment to Liverpool, where he has spent the past nine years, will make it difficult to walk away.

In terms of possible landing spots, it is not clear whether Atlético retain their interest, while boyhood club Celtic have been touted as suitors.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE