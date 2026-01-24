‘I Have to’—Arne Slot Responds to Steven Gerrard Criticism

Liverpool manager Arne Slot agreed with Steven Gerrard on the undeniable truth that he speaks “a lot about low blocks,” but admitted that he “has to” say something when people ask him about an opponent deploying this frustrating tactic.

A “low block” is nothing more complicated than a defence sitting deep. There are many terms for this approach. In Ecuador, for example, it’s known as “bat tactics”—the defenders are so close to their own goal they may as well be hanging upside down off the crossbar. It’s most commonly called “parking the bus” in England after José Mourinho brought the phrase from Portugal to the Premier League in 2004.

Low blocks have become an increasingly common ploy to thwart elite teams in recent years. Liverpool have come unstuck when faced with these tactics on several occasions this season—something which Slot has never been slow to bemoan.

Gerrard warned Slot against constantly referencing “low blocks” after the Dutch coach put his side’s Champions League win against Marseille partially down to the French side playing a more adventurous style.

When informed of the former Liverpool captain’s comments during an interview with Sky Sports this week, Slot only accepted Gerrard’s verdict rather than his advice. “I can only agree with him, that I speak a lot about low blocks—because we face a lot of low blocks!” the Dutch boss admitted.

“And if people ask me after the game my opinion about the games I have to describe something,” Slot argued.

“He also said he faced them when he played. He was also one of the players who could unlock a low block because of the quality he had.

“A lot is being said about it and maybe I should try to find other words or just simply not talk about it anymore. People know now.”

Slot Preparing for Different Challenge Against Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola is expected to move up the managerial ladder. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool’s opponents have adopted an average defensive line of 31.8 metres from their own goal—only league-leading Arsenal come up against lower blocks than Slot’s defending champions, per GeniusIQ (via Sky Sports).

Bournemouth’s backline starts 42.2 metres from their goal on average this season as they carry out one of the more aggressive game plans across the division.

“Maybe we don’t face it [a low block] anymore because Bournemouth has always been a very intense team to play against and they will be like that,” Slot predicted ahead of a trip to the south coast on Saturday evening. The Cherries caused Liverpool all sorts of problems in the opening game of the Premier League season, pushing the title holders all the way in an unfortunate 4–2 defeat at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola’s side have fluctuated in form over the subsequent five months, but remain a feared foe for their venomous approach off the ball.

“Bournemouth is one of the most intense teams in the league,” Slot fretted. “In every running stat they’re either on top or in the top two, three, four.

“You know you have to be intense yourself, and that’s a lot to ask because we’re the only team that plays in Europe that has two days rest, except for the ones that play Thursday. That’s not for the first time this season but not the first time this season we’ve shown we’re able to do so.”

It remains to be seen whether Gerrard is happier with Slot moaning about Liverpool’s congested schedule than low blocks.

