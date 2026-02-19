Arne Slot Reveals When Liverpool Fans Can Expect Alexander Isak Return

Arne Slot has confirmed Alexander Isak made his return to grass this week, but warned Liverpool fans that the injured striker is still some way away from a competitive comeback.

Sweden manager Graham Potter recently claimed that Isak, who suffered a fractured fibula in December, was working in the hope of representing his country in March’s international break—a timeline which would put him around one month away from his return.

That level of optimism was not shared by Slot, who argued Isak will only be making his return to team training around that point if he does not suffer any unexpected setbacks.

“Alex has been on the pitch with his running shoes for the first time this week so it will still be a while,” Slot explained.

“It will be somewhere around the international break, depends on if he gets a setback. End of March, start of April when he’s back with the group. Doesn’t mean he’s ready to start playing straight away.”

Slot concluded by stressing it is “clear” that Isak is on track to return this season, but refused to commit to a new timeframe.

Slot Expecting Big Things From Returning Isak

Arne Slot is backing a resurgence from Isak. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Isak will be desperate to reach full fitness in enough time to take a real shot at righting the wrongs of this season.

Regardless of the injury, there can be no denying the fact Isak has fallen short of expectations following his £125 million ($169.1 million) switch from Newcastle United during the summer. Two goals in 10 Premier League games makes for grim reading when the finances involved are that high.

The fractured fibula came at a harsh time for Isak, who was threatening to rediscover his goalscoring form at the time—his injury came in the act of scoring against Tottenham Hotspur—and Slot hopes that he will be able to get back to that level quickly after his eventual return.

“It will give us a different player to we had now but we’re expecting a different player at the end of this season compared to what he has done up to now,” Slot predicted. “Unfortunately for him and us we haven’t seen the best Alex. We will next season.”

For Isak, he will hope the wait does not extend into next season, with an April return still giving him enough time to flip the narrative which has plagued his campaign.

His chances of even reaching double figures this year may already be over, but the tough nature of Liverpool’s fixture list will present Isak with the chance to firmly re-establish himself before the end of the campaign.

Liverpool’s final four games of the season, all in May, promise to have a major impact on the race for Champions League football. Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa—currently fourth, fifth and third—are all on the agenda, and goals in those games would go a long way to wiping the memories of even Isak’s fiercest critics.

Liverpool’s Tough Premier League Conclusion

Fixture Date Crystal Palace (H) April 25 Man Utd (A) May 2 Chelsea (H) May 9 Aston Villa (A) May 17 Brentford (H) May 24

