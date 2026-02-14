New Alexander Isak Injury Timeline Could Change Liverpool’s Entire Season

Sweden manager Graham Potter has admitted Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is in with a chance of returning from his fractured fibula before March’s international break.

Isak suffered the gruesome injury late in 2025 and no formal timeframe was ever put on his recovery, with reports at the time suggesting he would simply need “months” to recover, but Potter believes his star striker could be back in action sooner than expected.

“I hope they can play,” Potter said of both Isak and Tottenham Hotspur’s Dejan Kulusevski. “But these are big injuries. It’s tough to come back from injuries like that by March, but there’s a chance.

“Yes, I have spoken to both of them. They are on their way back and are optimistic. They are working very hard at home in the club team in an attempt to play with us in March.”

Isak’s Return Could Offer Huge Boost to Liverpool’s Champions League Hopes

Isak’s absence has been sorely felt. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The 2025–26 campaign has been a disastrous one for Isak. Having gone on strike to force an exit from Newcastle United worth £125 million ($170.5 million), the Sweden striker managed just three goals in 16 games for Liverpool before being struck down—his last goal came in the act in which he suffered his injury.

Isak’s pedigree was further brought into question by the hot start of another summer signing, Hugo Ekitiké. The 23-year-old already has 15 goals to his name this season, but has found himself enduring somewhat of a cold spell in front of goal.

Indeed, a two-goal haul against Newcastle at the end of January was the only time he has found the back of the net in his last seven Premier League appearances.

Liverpool’s inability to rotate in attack has taken its toll in Isak’s absence, but if Potter’s prediction proves to be true, his comeback could be a lot closer than initially expected.

While there’s no denying Isak was far from the peak of his powers before being injured, his imminent availability would offer a new layer to Arne Slot’s squad which has been sorely lacking over the past few months.

At the very least, Isak’s return would provide some much-needed rest to Ekitiké, whose return to goalscoring form would be a huge boost to Liverpool’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

