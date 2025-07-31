Arne Slot Teases Liverpool Vice-Captain Replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold
Arne Slot has the important task this summer of not only bedding in new Liverpool signings, but also replacing a key member of his leadership group following the departure of vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Virgil van Dijk remains the club captain donning the armband whenever he is in the starting lineup. Other veterans like Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker are senior voices in the group, but Slot is getting closer to revealing who will be Van Dijk’s number two, at least on paper.
“I did talk to the individuals already, so the one that’s going to be vice-captain already knows. Everybody likes to have leaders in the team, and in modern football you don’t see that that much anymore. I have the privilege that I have a few of them, so experienced players that are not only experienced but understand the game and can be a voice inside the group and during the game. So, that’s always very helpful,” Slot said after Liverpool’s preseason victory over Yokohama F. Marinos.
Whoever is named has to try and fill the shoes of Alexander-Arnold, one of the club’s most popular players in the modern era. His exit from Anfield not only leaves behind a void on the pitch, but one off the pitch as well.
“It’s difficult to say but we are now at the beginning of August, so there’s a month to go. So many things can happen in football in a month, so let’s wait and see.”
Outside of veteran voices that have been regular features under previous boss Jürgen Klopp and now Arne Slot like Andy Robertson, there are the likes of Ibrahima Konaté, Dominik Szobozszlai and others who have captain experience at other levels including their respective national teams.
Liverpool return to Merseyside after completing a preseason tour in Asia. The Reds defeated Yokohama FM 3–1 on Wednesday and will play their next preseason game at Anfield.