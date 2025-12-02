Arsenal ‘Set Sights’ on €70 Million-Rated Bundesliga Winger
Premier League leaders Arsenal have the deepest squad in the division, but the Gunners are reportedly considering a move for Jean-Mattéo Bahoya to further bolster their attacking depth in 2026.
Arsenal’s busy summer transfer window has proved decisive in their stellar start to the 2025–26 season, with Eberechi Eze and Martín Zubimendi reshaping their midfield and Viktor Gyökeres among the goals at the start of his career in north London.
However, some supporters believe Mikel Arteta’s squad can still get stronger. There were hopes that the club would complete their summer window by landing a marquee left winger, but centre back Piero Hincapié was their sole Deadline Day arrival.
Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have continued to share the minutes down Arsenal’s left, with the former recording 10 goal contributions in 16 games and the latter shining in Europe. Both, though, have been linked with moves away in recent windows and the Gunners are now being linked with a potential future star in Bahoya.
According to Sky Germany, the Gunners have “set their sights” on the 20-year-old Frenchman, who can play across the frontline but has notched the majority of his senior appearances down the left-hand side.
Eintracht Frankfurt, who have overseen the major sales of Randal Kolo Muani, Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitiké in recent years, are said to be “aware” of Arsenal‘s interest, but no talks have taken place as of yet. The Bundesliga club reportedly value the France U21 international at €70 million (£61.6 million, $81.2 million).
‘One of the Most Promising Young Talents in France’
Bahoya hasn’t yet emerged as a regular starter for Frankfurt since joining from Angers midway through the 2023–24 season, but he was described as “one of the most promising young talents in France” by Markus Krösche, Frankfurt’s sporting director, upon his arrival.
He notched five Bundesliga goal contributions last season and has scored twice in 11 appearances this term. Bahoya is far from the finished product, but the 20-year-old is a rapid wide player with the attributes to emerge as a star at the elite level.
Arsenal hold a long-standing interest, having been linked with the Frenchman when he was a burgeoning teenager in Ligue 1.