Arsenal Confirm New Shirt Numbers for Two First-Team Stars
Arsenal have handed new squad numbers to first-team stars David Raya and Ethan Nwaneri for the 2025–26 season and beyond.
The Gunners unveiled their home kit for next season on Thursday morning as they continue their partnership with adidas, but also announced two alterations to squad numbers that will come into effect at the end of the current campaign.
David Raya, who permanently signed for Arsenal last summer after an initial loan spell, has been wearing the No.22 for both campaigns in north London, but he will now don the No.1 jersey. The shirt was vacated by Aaron Ramsdale following his move to Southampton and has been previously graced by club legends David Seaman and Jens Lehmann.
The No.22 jersey won't be unused next season, however, with Nwaneri taking Raya's old squad number. The precocious 18-year-old has been wearing the No.53 during his extraordinary breakout season with the Gunners. He's scored nine times in 36 appearances across the term but bigger and better things are still to come for the wonderkid.
Nwaneri has less daunting shoes to fill by inheriting the No.22. Other than Raya, the shirt has been unsuccessfully donned by Pablo Marí, Denis Suárez, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde and Yaya Sanogo over the past decade. Gaël Clichy is the most impressive outfield player to have worn the shirt for the Gunners.
There remain some big numbers available to new signings at Arsenal this summer, too. The No.10 is currently free after Emile Smith Rowe's exit last summer, while Thierry Henry's fabled No.14 could have a new owner soon. The No.3 will also be vacated by the departing Kieran Tierney when he returns to Celtic.