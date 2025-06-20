'On the Radar'—Arsenal Consider Shock Move for Chelsea Winger
Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs monitoring Noni Madueke’s situation at Chelsea, with the Blues believed to be open to offers for the winger this summer.
The former PSV Eindhoven star enjoyed the most successful season of his senior career to date in 2024–25, playing a key part for an Enzo Maresca-led side that secured Champions League football for next season and won the UEFA Conference League.
Madueke recorded 11 Premier League goal contributions last term and scored three times in Europe. Chelsea’s array of wide players meant the winger wasn’t ubiquitous in Maresca’s starting XI, but he was a player the Italian often counted on.
Despite the role he played in Chelsea’s success, the Blues, according to The Telegraph, don’t deem Madueke to be 'untouchable', and several Premier League clubs are intrigued by the situation. Arsenal are in the market for a wide player this summer, and Madueke is understood to be one of the players they’re considering. However, a formal approach has not yet been made by the Gunners, and it remains to be seen how much Chelsea would be willing to sell the England international for.
He’s not someone the west London club are actively looking to move on. Speaking ahead of the Blues’ second game of the Club World Cup against Flamengo, Maresca said he considers Madueke a Chelsea player for next season.
Arsenal are aiming to bolster their attack in a big way this summer, with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo among the names linked with the Gunners. They’ve missed out on Nico Williams, who’s joining Barcelona, while Bryan Mbeumo wants to join Manchester United. Thus, Madueke is a potential pivot for the title hopefuls, who could make the most of the winger’s versatility. They not only require cover for Bukayo Saka but an upgrade in personnel among Mikel Arteta’s left-sided options.
Madueke has spent much of his Chelsea career down the right, but Maresca often utilised him down the opposite flank during the backend of the season.
The 23-year-old’s future may depend on whether they opt to sign another wide player if they’re successful in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens. Lyon’s Malick Fofana has been linked.